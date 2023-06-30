KINGSPORT – A company has bought the former property of the JCPenney at Fort Henry Mall for more than $2.6 million, according to property records filed Friday.

AJM, LLC Kingsport TN, bought the vacant property according to a limited warranty deed recorded in the Sullivan County Register of Deeds. JCPenney closed in 2020. 

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you