JCPenney at Fort Henry Mall sells for $2.6 million

CLIFF HIGHTOWER
chightower@sixriversmedia.com

Allison Winters
awinters@sixriversmedia.com

Jun 30, 2023

KINGSPORT – A company has bought the former property of the JCPenney at Fort Henry Mall for more than $2.6 million, according to property records filed Friday.

AJM, LLC Kingsport TN, bought the vacant property according to a limited warranty deed recorded in the Sullivan County Register of Deeds. JCPenney closed in 2020. AJM lists the same address as the Rural King's corporate office in Mattoon, Ill. Rural King is specifically referenced in the deed as a potential occupant of the building.

Rural King, also known as RK Holdings LLP, is a general merchandise store, which markets itself as "America's Farm and Home Store."

"We provide a broad range of necessities, essential goods, food, feed, seed and other farm and home products," the company's website states.

If the store is built out, it will become the third store located in the region. Rural King already operates stores in Bristol, Virginia and Morristown.

The company started in Mattoon, Illinois in 1960, according to the company's website.

Since then, Rural King has opened more than 100 stores in a 13-state area, which includes Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina and Virginia.

The Kingsport Times News made several attempts Friday afternoon to reach a spokesperson from Rural King for comment. None were returned.

Fort Henry Mall has seen businesses leaving for years, several relocating to other commercial sites across the city.

In March, John Rose, the city of Kingsport's economic development director, told the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen that five businesses have signed letters of intent with mall managers.

He warned a letter of intent did not mean a business would locate at the mall. But said if these businesses followed through it would be a "gamechanger."

The mall opened in 1976 is currently owned and operated by Hull Property Group and has two anchor stores – Belk's and Dunham's Sports.

Hull Property owns and manages malls across the South and Mid-West.

"Hull Property Group strives to facilitate a transformational improvement to the enclosed mall and surrounding retail node in communities across the United States," the company's website states.

Calls to a representative of the Fort Henry Mall were not returned late Friday.

-- Managing Editor Rob Walters contributed to this report