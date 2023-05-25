KINGSPORT — Local business owners and officials piled into the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce to hear from U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.
The Kingsport Chamber provided a catered meal from Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant for the luncheon. Mayor Pat Shull, Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine and Tennessee Hill Distillery Founder Stephen Callahan were among the attendees at the event.
To kick off the conversation, Hagerty shared about his experience working on the state’s economic development.
“We have been fortunate enough to have truly great economic development partners across the state,” said Hagerty. “I’ve been spending a lot of time talking to John Bradley of the Tennessee Valley Authority economic development team. We have had such great partnerships, it’s a network.”
He spoke highly of the local chamber and their quality of work in comparison to the rest of the state and country.
“The Kingsport Chamber is at the very, very top, of not just Tennessee,” Hagerty said. “If you’re at the top of Tennessee, you’re at the top of the country.”
He shared a brief story about his early involvement with Boston Consulting Group and how that led to later capital ventures. What started as a small cartography division of a printing company later became MapQuest, where Hagerty made “a hundred times his money,” he mentioned.
In conversation with those in the room, Hagerty also touched on the banking crisis, health care, workforce development, border control and international affairs.