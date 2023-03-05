Eastman Credit Union is leveraging technology, expanding locations and providing extraordinary experiences to serve members better.
“We’re always serving, whether at a branch, online or by phone. We offer members an experience that exceeds expectations. Members love that we make them our top priority, and we are committed to the service we provide them,” said Kelly Price, ECU’s president and CEO.
ECU’s delivery of that promise is receiving nationwide recognition. National accolades from Callahan & Associates for returning value to members and achieving the 2022 Top Performer from its Mystery Shop provider in several categories are good indicators of ECU’s commitment to service. ECU is also in the top 1% of credit unions based on the S&P Global Market Intelligence national ranking of the Top 100 Performing Credit Unions. Small-town service is fundamental to ECU’s business model and a primary reason that ECU performs well among peers.
Part of overall growth involves methodical physical expansion, and ECU continually evaluates potential branch locations. In January, ECU announced its newest branch project in Elizabethton, Tennessee, which will begin construction in the coming months. This announcement follows the opening of two locations in 2022, which included a new curbside branch concept in Kingsport, Tennessee, and a new full-service branch in Hallsville, Texas.
Offering personalized service is important to ECU, and when a branch isn’t available, technology allows ECU to serve members wherever they are.
“Whether you walk into a branch to open an account or complete an online loan application on your lunch break, a caring ECU staff member is there to help you,” said Price.
For members without traditional branch access, ECU’s technology makes it easy to manage their finances, apply for loans, open accounts, deposit checks, transfer funds, order checks, and more.
For many years, ECU’s mobile and online banking apps have received superior rankings among the top financial institutions in the country. Still, even the best must innovate to stay a front-runner. Members will soon experience new updates on these platforms.
“We are always looking for ways to offer better service. Service determines our success. Members tell their friends, family, and neighbors about ECU. It’s humbling when new smiling faces walk through our doors because of a friendly recommendation from a happy member. It’s a rewarding way to grow a business,” said Price.
ECU recently exceeded 300,000 members and 1,000 employees, but ECU is doing more than adding new faces, locations, and technology for its growing membership. ECU is helping advance communities.
ECU sponsors financial education programs in 139 schools and has purchased materials for over 17,000 students since November 2021. But its commitment to financial education extends beyond the classroom. ECU offers all members free-financial wellness coaches, virtual seminars, and an in-house service called a “free-financial review.”
While financial education is vital to ECU’s mission, so is contributing to the communities they serve. In 2022, ECU contributed to numerous schools, community groups, and charitable organizations with almost $1 million in support.
“Our brand is ECU BESIDE YOU, and our goal is to help our members and communities excel. We’re doing just that, and I look forward to what is ahead,” said Price.
About Eastman Credit Union
Eastman Credit Union, established in 1934, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee. Serving areas of Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and East Texas, ECU is the 42nd largest credit union in the nation. Placing members’ financial needs first, ECU employees focus on exceptional member service and offering products and services that exceed members’ expectations.
ECU’s assets are more than $7.5 billion, and the organization serves more than 300,000 members through a network of 34 branches, service centers, and offices; ecu.org; ECU’s Mobile app; ECU’s Card Control app; and over 56,200 surcharge-free ATMs through the Allpoint™ and Presto!® networks. For more information about ECU, visit ecu.org. Funds are federally insured for up to $250,000 by NCUA. Member Equal Housing Lender. Equal Opportunity Employer.