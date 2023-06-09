Thirteen locally owned yarn shops are coming together for a new event for crafters to experience the fiber arts culture of this area.
From Aug. 4 to Aug. 27, the Great Tennessee Yarn Tour will span across the East Tennessee region. Tourists are encouraged to take advantage of “three weeks of fiber-filled adventure.” The Carriage House, a yarn shop located at 500 E. Center St. in Kingsport, will also be a part of the tour.
A ticket to the tour includes a commemorative tote bag, a new knit and crochet pattern, a printed guide book for the tour and automatic entry into one of their grand prize giveaways. The patterns are designed by Tennessee crafters and made specifically for the tour.
These items can be picked up at one of at the closest participating locations:
• Appalachian Yarn Company (New Market)
• Carriage House (Kingsport)
• Chattanooga Yarn Company (Chattanooga)
• Clinch River Yarn Company (Clinton)
• Hook & Needle (Maryville)
• Kudzu Cottage (Pikeville)
• Loopville (Knoxville)
• Mooney’s Market & Emporium (Monteagle)
• Smoky Mountain Spinnery (Gatlinburg)
• Terri’s Yarns & Crafts (Sevierville)
• Two Roots Alpacas (Greeneville)
• Walther Handmade (Harriman)
• The Yarn Patch (Crossville)
“Each shop is kind of planning its own special events or activities or they might have special products in,” said Jillian Walther, one of the main organizers of the event. “But it’s really a chance for fiber enthusiasts in our area and beyond to get out and be able to explore each different shop and see what each different shop has to offer.”
There will also be a specialty yarn at each tour stop, which is only available to those who have purchased a ticket. The yarn has been made and dyed for the event. These mini skeins of yarn can be used at the end of the tour to create a souvenir.
“It’s kind of like a memento of the journey,” Walther said. “Like, ‘Oh this color came from this shop and this color makes me think of Kingsport, and this color makes me think of Knoxville.’ That’s an aspect we’re all really excited about.”
The goal of the tour is to get people to visit the brick and mortar stores and support small businesses. It’s a chance for crafters to see what is available all around them, beyond the confines of the local craft store they frequent. She drew inspiration from a previously hosted event, the East Tennessee Yarn Crawl.
Walther also owns and operates her own yarn shop, Walther Handmade, which is located in Harriman, Tennessee.
“I think it’s just going to be such a special experience and a special time to get out and maybe explore parts of Tennessee you haven’t been to before. Each of the shops involved are in all different areas, it’s a good chance to not just see the yarn store, go see all the cute downtowns Tennessee has to offer.”
Tickets can be purchased online through their website from now through July 1. For more information about The Great Tennessee Yarn Tour and all of the participating locations, visit greattennesseeyarntour.com/.