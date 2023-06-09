Thirteen locally owned yarn shops are coming together for a new event for crafters to experience the fiber arts culture of this area.

From Aug. 4 to Aug. 27, the Great Tennessee Yarn Tour will span across the East Tennessee region. Tourists are encouraged to take advantage of “three weeks of fiber-filled adventure.” The Carriage House, a yarn shop located at 500 E. Center St. in Kingsport, will also be a part of the tour.

Yarn Tour locations

A map showing the 13 locations for the Great Tennessee Yarn Tour. (Contributed/Great Tennessee Yarn Tour)

Tickets can be purchased online through their website from now through July 1. For more information about The Great Tennessee Yarn Tour and all of the participating locations, visit greattennesseeyarntour.com/.

