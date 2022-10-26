KINGSPORT — Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Inc. is growing and needs more space, so it has sold its current headquarters and is moving to a new one.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the regional Goodwill sold the current home office located at 2017 Brookside Lane to Rich Lort. Goodwill plans to renovate a part of the Goodwill property located at 2745 East Stone Drive.

