KINGSPORT — Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Inc. is growing and needs more space, so it has sold its current headquarters and is moving to a new one.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the regional Goodwill sold the current home office located at 2017 Brookside Lane to Rich Lort. Goodwill plans to renovate a part of the Goodwill property located at 2745 East Stone Drive.
The latter property was formerly Traders Village, and part of it serves as a donation drop-off for Goodwill. The Stone Drive property is used for storage and warehouse space and in the future could have retail sales.
However, retail, including a possible by-the-pound store, is not in the plans for the immediate future, said Amanda Adams, director of communications for the regional Goodwill.
TENNEVA MARKING 50 YEARS
Goodwill Tenneva is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. This consolidation of Goodwill properties will take place over the next 8-14 months as it embarks on its second half century.
“The building is sold,” Adams said in a phone interview Monday. “For (at least) eight months, we are going to still remain in the front of the Brookside building in the front offices.”
Adams said the new owner, a manufacturing business owned by Lort, will use the warehouse section and share some common space with Goodwill before the offices are moved to Stone Drive. Adams said she is hopeful much of the work at the new location can be completed in eight months.
“When we bought the Traders Village complex in 2018, our plan was to move our corporate office there in the future,” Morris Baker, CEO of the regional Goodwill operation, said in a Monday news release. “We’re excited to relocate to a space which provides opportunity for growth. Our plans are to have some great collaborative spaces allowing for a greater impact in Goodwill serving the community.”
Anita Williams, director of compliance and safety, has grown with GITA since 1985.
“I have seen Goodwill grow and this will be the third corporate office move in my career,” Williams said. “It’s exciting to see the great things happening in our organization.”
ABOUT TENNEVA
Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area operates 10 retail locations throughout a 17-county service area in far Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
Goodwill is a social enterprise nonprofit organization, and its mission is to provide access to employment services for people with barriers to employment. In 2021, GITA provided employment training, job readiness and vocational assessments to more than 700 individuals. For more information, call (423) 245-0600 or go online to www.goodwilltnva.org.