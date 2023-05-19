Ice Box

Pat Elliott, owner of the Ice Box shaved ice truck.

 ALLISON WINTERS/Six Rivers Media

GATE CITY— As the temperatures begin to rise outside, the Elliott family knows it’s time to prepare for their second summer season operating their shaved ice shop.

Located at 363 Kane St., in Gate City, the Ice Box had its inaugural opening in May 2022. Pat and Rachel Elliott, along with their daughter Autumn, work together to keep the shop in operation. They recognized the need for that kind of business in the area and sought to fill the gap.

