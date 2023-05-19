GATE CITY— As the temperatures begin to rise outside, the Elliott family knows it’s time to prepare for their second summer season operating their shaved ice shop.
Located at 363 Kane St., in Gate City, the Ice Box had its inaugural opening in May 2022. Pat and Rachel Elliott, along with their daughter Autumn, work together to keep the shop in operation. They recognized the need for that kind of business in the area and sought to fill the gap.
“So far the community seems like they like it,” Pat Elliott said. “They like our product and they like what we have, so we’re going to continue on.”
Elliott also helps own and operate several other local businesses with his family, including Campus Drive-In and The Warehouse. He enjoys being able to be among the community and serving them.
“It’s just a small town business where we saw a need and the community came out,” Elliott said. “We run the Campus Drive-In too, so I’m constantly back and forth. Thank God it’s close, I can just walk up.”
Whether it’s coming from dancing class or a baseball game, Elliott always makes an effort to ask the customers about their day; he gets a kick out of talking to the kids.
“There’s no doubt I’m a people person, I like talking to people,” Elliott said. “I like talking to the kids to see if they like it and the parents to see if everything is good.”
They offer a variety of flavors and even fresh-squeezed lemonade to help beat the heat. Elliott shared that their most popular item right now is their “pup cups,” which is a 4- ounce cup of ice for dogs to enjoy while their own grabs a treat from themselves.
The Ice Box is now open Monday through Sunday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week and until 9 p.m. on weekends. Once the school year finishes, Elliott said they will extend their hours until 10 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/theiceboxva.