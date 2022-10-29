Marriage licenses
Sullivan County
Rebekah Autumn Gobble, 22, Johnson City, and Hudson Reece Standbridge, 22, Johnson City, July 20.
Stoney Markel Hale II, 42, Piney Flats, and Amanda Leanne Yates, 39, Piney Flats, July 21.
James Kevin Greer, 54, Bristol, Tenn., and Angela Dawn Bolling Blanton, 49, Bristol, Tenn., July 27.
Charles Keith Hallam, 47, Kingsport, and Samantha Mae Stephen Reed, 45, Kingsport, July 27.
Alex Chandler Hall, 24, Bluff City, and Tabitha Leigh Gragg, 22, Bluff City, July 29.
Thomas Willard Aaron Galliher, 43, Abingdon, Va., and Crystal Shawn Smith, 43, Abingdon, Va., July 29.
Laeton Michael Fields, 39,
Kingsport, and Jessica Renee Cavalier, 34, Kingsport, Aug. 3.
Mark Allen Glotzbach, 30, Kingsport, and Chelsea Alice Brey Church, 30, Kingsport, Aug. 17.
John Taylor Fleenor III, 31, Blountville, and Carrie Katherine Thompson, 23, Blountville, Aug. 18.
Zachary Wayne Frost, 27, Gate City, Va., and Amanda Shuanta Vaughn Grizzle, 30, Gate City, Va., Aug. 19.
Greg Scott Fouch, 54, Kingsport, and Pamela Dawn Morrell, 51, Kingsport, Aug. 31.
Hannah Alexis Hess, 23,
Kingsport, and Bailey Allen Berry, 24, Kingsport, July 18.
Cody Austin Hester, 23, Abingdon, Va., and Abby Gwen Wassum, 23, Abingdon, Va., July 21.
Chelsey Darlene Hooker, 29, Blountville, and Christopher James Reilly, 32, Blountville, July 21.
Holly Charlotte Hamner, 24, Blountville, and Brandon Kenneth Jeter, 28, Blountville, July 21.
Anna Marie Gail Hartman, 21, Blountville, and Nicole M. Harris, 23, Blountville, July 22.
Kenneth Dean Hess, 31, London, Ky., and Jane Ann Muse, 30, London, Ky., Aug. 12.
Jennifer Marie Howard, 47, Piney Flats, and Mary Ann Schwartz Gillen, 51, Piney Flats, Aug. 18.
Joshua William Harwood, 41, Kingsport, and Sarah Nicole
McConnell, Kingsport, Aug. 22.
Aaron Garrett Humphrey, 20, Blountville, and Kasie Lenee Wilson, 20, Blountville, Aug. 24.
Billy Isaiha Hill, 26, Kingsport, and Masie Renee Williams, 22, Kingsport, Aug. 26.
Scott County
Elijah William Issaih Bentley, 21, Kingsport, and Melanie Dawn Widener, 21, Kingsport, Oct. 6.
Devin Nathaniel Sokamnovay, 25, Centerton, Ark., and Lindsay Marie Jansen, 25, Centerton, Ark., Oct. 6.
Chad Shawn Gillenwater, 47, Kingsport, and Christopher James Bemberick, 43, Kingsport, Oct. 7.
Emily Elizabeth Woods, 35, Johnson City, and James Patrick Fuller, 33, Johnson City, Oct. 7.
Brandon Jerry Page, 38, Gate City, and Audrianna Faye Jennings, 33, Gate City, Oct. 7.
William Todd Harkleroad, 44, Blountville, and Jennifer Michelle Vicars, 42, Duffield, Oct. 11.
Abigail Grace Farmer, 22, Duffield, and Kyle Frederick Rollins, 25, Duffield, Oct. 13.
Building permits
Sullivan County
D.R. Horton, single-family detached dwelling at 1312 Clark Point Road, $369,558, July 5.
D.R. Horton, single-family detached dwelling at 1316 Clark Point Road, $324,198, July 5.
D.R. Horton, single-family detached dwelling at 1320 Clark Point Road, $324,198, July 5.
D.R. Horton, single-family detached dwelling at 1324 Clark Point Road, $382,284, July 5.
Riggs Construction Company, single-family detached dwelling at 505 Hickory Tree Drive, $220,000, July 7.
Riggs Construction Company, single-family detached dwelling at 504 Hickory Tree Drive, $220,000, July 7.
Riggs Construction Company, single-family detached dwelling at 508 Hickory Tree Drive, $220,000, July 7.
Riggs Construction Company, single-family detached dwelling at 512 Hickory Tree Drive, $220,000, July 7.
Riggs Construction Company, single-family detached dwelling at 516 Hickory Tree Drive, $220,000, July 7.
D.R. Horton, single-family attached townhouse at 1433 Sandstone Drive, $207,774, July 11.
D.R. Horton, single-family attached townhouse at 1437 Sandstone Drive, $207,774, July 11.
D.R. Horton, single-family attached townhouse at 1441 Sandstone Drive, $207,774, July 11.
D.R. Horton, single-family attached townhouse at 1445 Sandstone Drive, $207,774, July 11.
D.R. Horton, single-family attached townhouse at 1449 Sandstone Drive, $207,774, July 11.
American Dream Building/John Huffman, single-family detached dwelling at 1839 Topsail Court, $300,000, July 12.
American Dream Building/John Huffman, single-family detached dwelling at 1843 Topsail Court, $300,000, July 12.
American Dream Building/John Huffman, single-family detached dwelling at 1847 Topsail Court, $300,000, July 12.
Rose Construction, single-family detached dwelling at 4724 Sterling Lane, $247,590, July 20.
D.R. Horton, single-family detached dwelling at 156 Breckenridge Trace, $517,860, July 25.
Hobbs Homes LLC, single-family detached dwelling at 836 Granby Road, $263,970, July 25.
Hobbs Homes LLC, single-family detached dwelling at 840 Granby Road, $340,074, July 25.
Hobbs Homes LLC, single-family detached dwelling at 852 Granby Road, $340,074, July 25.
Hobbs Homes LLC, single-family detached dwelling at 888 Granby Road, $263,970, July 25.
D.R. Horton, single-family detached dwelling at 1317 Clark Point Road, $407,358, July 25.
D.R. Horton, single-family detached dwelling at 1313 Clark Point Road, $302,274, July 25.
D.R. Horton, single-family detached dwelling at 1309 Clark Point Road, $302,274, July 25.
D.R. Horton, single-family detached dwelling at 1305 Clark Point Road, $324,198, July 25.
D.R. Horton, single-family attached townhouse at 1453 Sandstone Drive, $207,774, July 25.
D.R. Horton, single-family attached townhouse at 1457 Sandstone Drive, $207,774, July 25.
D.R. Horton, single-family attached townhouse at 1461 Sandstone Drive, $207,774, July 25.
D.R. Horton, single-family attached townhouse at 1465 Sandstone Drive, $207,774, July 25.
D.R. Horton, single-family detached dwelling at 112 Breckenridge Trace, $407,358, Aug. 2.
D.R. Horton, single-family detached dwelling at 116 Breckenridge Trace, $382,284, Aug. 2.
D.R. Horton, single-family detached dwelling at 152 Breckenridge Trace, $369,558, Aug. 2.
D.R. Horton, single-family detached dwelling at 108 Breckenridge Trace, $324,198, Aug. 2.
D.R. Horton, single-family attached townhouse at 1469 Sandstone Drive, $207,774, Aug. 12.
D.R. Horton, single-family attached townhouse at 1473 Sandstone Drive, $207,774, Aug. 12.
D.R. Horton, single-family attached townhouse at 1477 Sandstone Drive, $207,774, Aug. 12.
D.R. Horton, single-family attached townhouse at 1481 Sandstone Drive, $207,774, Aug. 12.
Blevins Homes LLC, single-family detached dwelling at 1321 Knightsbridge Circle, $294,283, Aug. 16.
Bright Ridge Homes LLC, single-family attached townhouse at 1608 Caymus Court, $274,176, Aug. 18.
Bright Ridge Homes LLC, single-family attached townhouse at 1612 Caymus Court, $233,226, Aug. 18.
Bright Ridge Homes LLC, single-family attached townhouse at 1616 Caymus Court, $233,226, Aug. 18.
Bright Ridge Homes LLC, single-family attached townhouse at 1620 Caymus Court, $274,176, Aug. 18.
Blevins Homes LLC, single-family detached dwelling at 1324 Knightsbridge Circle, $282,563, Aug. 17.
D.R. Horton, single-family detached dwelling at 1105 Tay Station, $279,594, Aug. 24.
D.R. Horton, single-family detached dwelling at 1209 Stamp Lodge Road, $324,198, Aug. 24.
D.R. Horton, single-family detached dwelling at 1205 Stamp Lodge Road, $324,198, Aug. 24.
Heritage Development of Tennessee, single-family detached dwelling at 1850 Topsail Court, $300,510, Aug. 24.
Orth Construction, single-family detached dwelling at 3404 Frylee Court, $203,364, Aug. 25.
Orth Construction, single-family detached dwelling at 3408 Frylee Court, $203,364, Aug. 25.
Orth Construction, single-family detached dwelling at 3416 Frylee Court, $203,364, Aug. 25.
Orth Construction, single-family detached dwelling at 3420 Frylee Court, $203,364, Aug. 25.
Orth Construction, single-family detached dwelling at 3412 Frylee Court, $277,452, Aug. 25.
Orth Construction, single-family detached dwelling at 3424 Frylee Court, $277,452, Aug. 25.
Property Transfers
Sullivan County
Recorded May 9
Georgia Peters to Paul Peters, district 17, 3.56 acres, quitclaim.
John W. McNutt to Michael C. Strycharz and Joanna Marie Strycharz, district 18, 3.301 acres, quitclaim.
Sheila Faye Lumpkins and others to Mark Anthony Ewing, district 12, lot 12, S.L. Gott Subdivision, $30,000.
Thomas Melton to William Rehrig Jr. and wife, district 11, lot 25, block 5, Highland Park Addition, $35,000.
Richard Craig Bartlett to Thomas Arthur and Stephen Arthur, district 11, lot 2, block A, Martin Addition to Crestwood Addition, $130,000.
James A. Vanover and wife to Laura Gregoriev and husband, lot 71, Fox Meadows Subdivision, Phase 2, $295,000.
Hobert Paul Jennings Jr. to Hobert Paul Jennings Jr., with Della Jennings as party of the third part, district 12, part of block 16, Patton Addition, quitclaim.
Tina Price Nottingham and husband to Scott Melton, district 10, lots 5 and 6, block 4, Harmony Woods Addition, $52,500.
Michael Bare to Ralph M. Craig and wife, district 6, 1.218 acres, $359,900.
Daniel Colby Hurd and Ryan Blair Elswick to David Waycaster and others, district 11, lot 11, St. Eric’s Court, $423,000.
David Cooper to Richard Andrew Talbert and wife, district 1, 2.47 acres, $75,000.
James Allen Martinis and Sheila Marie Martinis to James Allen Martinis Jr., lot 14, block 8, King College Park Addition, quitclaim.
Kristopher Colt Hunt to Carrie B. Deskins, district 5, lot 2, Gunnings Heights, quitclaim.
Oris Roland Whittemore and wife to Justin Grant Whittemore, district 20, 5.29 acres, quitclaim.
Andrea Alice Smithson to Gary Clifford Rice, district 1, 10.46 acres, $40,000.
HAWKINS COUNTY
Recorded Sept. 28
Nancy Poole Kay to Jason Yost and Marcia Yost, district 5, 9.5 acres, lot 3, Donna Vaughn property, $28,600.
Lester Webber and Wanda C. Webber to State of Tennessee, no district given, parcel of land, no description, no amount given.
Doris Chapman to Kimberly Grimm, district 2, parcel of land, no description, $79,900.
Amy A. Cinnamon to Steven
Hoe and Kyra Hoe, district 4,
parcel of land, no description, $176,500.
Dr. Horton Incorporated to Donald Wayne Purdy and Erin Maureen Purdy, no district given, lot 31, phase 3, Volunteer Pointe, $270,555.
Peggy C. Moriarty and others to Mark G. Hoard and Bonnie J. Burton, district 1, lot 1, lot 2, Mr. and Mrs. Rod A. Jones property, $200,000.