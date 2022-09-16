Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed May 20-28
Joshua Cox, 39, 375 Glen Ave., Kingsport, order of attachment.
Heather Jessee, 44, 128 Highway 75, Blountville, failure to appear; theft of property.
Lorne Davis, 40, Kingsport, public intoxication; violation of probation.
Nikki Griffin, 31, 1015 Winsor Ave., Bristol, Tenn., domestic assault.
Brittney Clonce, 35, 1522 Sevier Terrace Drive, Kingsport, vehicular assault; aggravated assault (two counts); DUI; reckless driving; speeding.
Drew Orlikowski, 36, 405 W. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, theft of property; reckless endangerment (without a weapon/bodily harm); leaving the scene of an accident with property damage; DUI.
James Cunningham Jr., 54, 5501 Fenway Lane, Knoxville, Tenn., violation of probation.
David Morelock, 55, 120 Fields Road, Rogersville, failure to appear.
Preston Jeffers, 31, 308 Eastley Road, Kingsport, failure to appear.
Christinia Sandine, 47, Kingsport, violation of probation; failure to appear.
Jason Hall Jr., 22, 109 Meadowlark Lane, Bluff City, drug paraphernalia; simple possession or casual exchange.
Fred Winkler Jr., 27, 1058 Robinson St., Kingsport, violation of probation; failure to appear; vandalism; aggravated burglary.
Tristan McJunkin, 26, 557 Meadowview Road, Bristol, Tenn., Schedule VI drug violations.
Robert McDowell, 60, 2111 Highway 126, Bristol, Tenn., domestic assault; simple possession or casual exchange; drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.
Anthony Hall, 34, 1785 Granby Road, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Logan Frazier, 25, 152 County Hill Road, Blountville, Schedule VI drug violations; resist stop/arrest; drug paraphernalia (two counts).
Madyson Absher, 20, 736 Hedge Drive, Kingsport, simple possession or casual exchange; drug paraphernalia; manufacture, delivery, sale or possession Methamphetamine.
Stephanie Wyatt, 55, 709 Sunnyview Drive, Kingsport, DUI.
Paul Smith, 27, 204 Worthington Drive, Kingsport, drug paraphernalia; simple possession or casual exchange.
Johnathan Sims, 26, 3614 Waterson St., Kingsport, vandalism; aggravated assault.
Joseph Fortin, 41, 1005 Tranbarger Drive, Kingsport, compliance with financial responsibility law required; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.
Jerry Lewis Sr., 52, 459 McClain Road, Kingsport, resist stop/arrest; simple possession or casual exchange.
Coty Stump, 29, 274 Short Lane, Kingsport, driving on right side of roadway; compliance with financial responsibility law required; DUI.
Celeste Shanks, 25, 221 Old Parker Private Drive, Kingsport, domestic assault.
Edward Stuart, 22, 101 Boulder Court, Kingsport, vandalism (two counts); domestic assault (two counts).
Belinda Tinney, 55, 589 Old Baxter Road, Fall Branch, reckless endangerment/deadly weapon; aggravated assault; DUI.
Alex Meade, 29, 2327 Inglewood Drive, Kingsport, unlawful telecommunications devices; reckless homicide; tampering/fabricating with evidence; simple possession or casual exchange; Schedule II drug violations; drug paraphernalia; manufacture, delivery, sale or possession Methamphetamine; introduction/possession of contraband in a penal facility.
Joshua Mendenhall, 39, 5116 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, DUI.
Christopher Gravely, 34, 134 Cypress Lane, Wytheville, Va., violation of probation; drug paraphernalia; simple possession or casual exchange.
Manuel Vadillo Arellano, 38, 7416 Timber Drive, West Chester, Ohio, DUI.
Brandon Huckaby, 44, 5725 Orebank Road, Kingsport, DUI.
Juan Torres, 37, 250 Raceway Villa Drive, Bristol, Tenn., domestic assault (two counts).
Samantha Ruiz, 32, 115 Bentley Road, Bristol, Tenn., domestic assault.
Raymond Perry, 33, 137 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Bristol, Tenn., unlawful removal and/or use of registration decal or plate; altering/falsifying/forging auto title/plates; failure to appear.
Brian Carlin, 44, 886 10th St., Charleston, Ill., domestic assault.
Nathaniel McConnell, 29, 1430 Arrow Drive, Salem, Va., DUI.
Asheley Cross, 34, 6024 Aspen St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Caroline Roberts, 43, 379 Morelock St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Niki Parker, 40, 645 Suffolk Ave., Bristol, Va., violation of probation; public intoxication; compliance with financial responsibility law required; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; failure to appear.
Ronnie Bentley, 41, 1414 Mount Holston Road, Bluff City, resist stop/arrest; disorderly conduct.
Eric Roberts, 36, 259 Wildwood Drive, Bristol, Tenn., domestic assault.
Roberto De Leon Jr., 49, Bristol, Tenn., driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.
Tiffany Smith, 40, 3109 Avoca Road, Bristol, Tenn., DUI.
Andy Hickman, 46, 537 Scott County Road, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Justin Fuqua, 31, 800 Florida Ave., Bristol, Tenn., simple
possession or casual exchange; DUI; drivers to exercise due
care.
Erica Hensley, 25, 3209 Weaver Pike, Bristol, Tenn., failure to appear.
Billy Barrett, 37, 782 Big Elm Road, Church Hill, violation of probation.
Sean Heath, 43, 200 Lilly St., Bristol, Tenn., public intoxication; domestic assault.
Deric Graham, 24, 210 Winding Way, Bristol, Tenn., DUI.
Angela Lipps, 46, 104 Dan Berry Hill Road, Elizabethton, violation of probation.
Johnny Wilkerson, 47, 941 Mitchell Road, Kingsport, theft of property.
HAWKINS COUNTY
SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed Aug. 15
Sarah Elizabeth Gibson, 28, 200 Arrowhead Drive, Rogersville, 2 counts failure to appear; violation probation.
Branden John Housewright, 41, 5127 Carters Valley Road, Lot 25, Church Hill, domestic assault.
Justin Wade James, 38, 279 Cedar Grove Road, Johnson City, Tenn., violation probation.
Martin E. Hughes, 51, 151 Stewart Hills Road, Rogersville, violation parole.
Jonathan Andrew Sims, 27, 3301 West Virginia Ave., Kingsport, possession methamphetamine; aggravated assault; possession drug paraphernalia; manufacture/deliver/sell/possession methamphetamine; possession drug paraphernalia; aggravated assault.
Charges Filed Aug. 16
Anthony Kirk Sloan, 36, 425 Rose St., Kingsport, burglary; vandolism over $1,000; attempted theft over $1,000; prohibited weapon.
Robert William Taylor, 30, 914 Holliston Mills Road, Church Hill, burglary; vandolism, attempted theft; driving on suspended license; violation insurance.
Dustin Scott Crawford, 41, 2224 Main St., Surgoinsville, leaving the scene of accident; failure to exercise due care; failure to give immediate notice of accident; driving on revoked license for DUI; violation financial responsibility.
Craig Travis Barnette, 26, 340 Ensor Road, Kingsport, violation probation.
Ron Wells, 22, 215 Stanley Valley Road, Rogersville, violation bumpler law; driving on suspended license; no insurance; violation registration; tampering with evidence; simple possession marijuana.
Charges Filed Aug. 17
Glenn Edward Little, 76, 146, Harrison Lane, Rutledge, Tenn., 2nd offense DUI; violation implied consent.
Matthew Scott Daggett, 26, 187 McMakin Road, Rogersville, 2 counts violation order of protection.
Ron Wells, Jr., 22, 215 Stanley Valley Road, Rogersville, 2 counts violation probation.
Lolita Gay Burton, 49, 340 West College St., Rogersville, failure to appear.
Katherine Marie Braford, 31, 123 Lawson Road, Rogersville, 2 counts violation probation.
Phillip Wayne Burton, 54, 144 Lauren Drive, Rogersville, violation probation.
Charges Filed Aug. 18
Benjamin Franklin Gosnell, 40, 1608 Highway 70, Rogersville, violation probation.
Joseph Lynn Helton, 33, 1314 Jarvis Road, Rogersville, failure to appear.
Ricky Codell Hall, 31, 254 Wolfe Branch Road, Bulls Gap, child support attachment.
Kasiah Jeanmarie Kimbrough, 35, 404 Melinda Ferry Road, Lot 23, Bulls Gap, failure to appear.
John Edward Steele, 35, 315 Watterson St., Rogersville, violation light law; driving left of center; DUI; violation implied consent; failure to show proof of insurance.
Aundrea Jo Thompson, 33, 122 Helton Hollow Road, Rogersville, simple possession schedule 3 drugs.
William Brent McCracken, 54, 111 California Ave., Church Hill, aggravated assault; retaliation for past action.
Joshua Ray Nelson, 35, 1226 Middle Brook Drive, Kingsport, violation probation.
Charges Filed Aug. 19
Elishea Angelique Sandidge, 51, 322 Gravely Valley Road, Surgoinsville, possession methamphetamine; possession drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Martin Race, 45, 624 Johnson Ave., Elizabethon, TN, criminal aggravated child neglect; filing false report.
Rebecca Ann Pressley, 35, 301 Holly Road, Mooresburg, criminal 2nd degree murder; criminal possession methamphetamine with intent; criminal possession drug paraphernalia.
Aaron Andrew Perkins, 41, 624 Johnson Ave., Elizabethon, Tenn., criminal aggravated child neglect; filing false report; child abuse.
Rikiya Joy Parks, 34, 624 Johnson Ave., Elizabethon, Tenn., , criminal aggravated child neglect; filing false report; child abuse.
SCOTT COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed Aug. 2
Tyler Curtis Gardner, 24, Hiltons, three counts assault on law enforcement officer, DWI, (second offense), obstruction of justice, stop on highway where dangerous, commit aggressive driving, assault, kidnapping.
Jared Jackson Winston, 27, Kingsport, fugitive from justice.
Charges Filed Aug. 3
Krysten Beth Stiltner, 30, Coeburn, two counts violation of probation.
Cody A. Peak, 26, Dungannon, possession of narcotics.
Charges Filed Aug. 4
Brian Allen Crable, 26, Kingsport, convicted felon possess weapon.
William Patton Elliott, 31, Blackwater, convicted felon possess weapon.
Shannon Rebecca Stacey, 34, Duffield, larceny, two counts possession of narcotics.
Justin Dewayne Skaggs, 39, Duffield, possession of narcotics.
James Kelly Powers, 57, Duffield, convicted felon possess weapon.
Shane Testerman, 24, Marion, larceny.
Eric Scott Freeman, 35, Gate City, burglary, two counts kidnapping, convicted felon possession weapon.
Mikah Leah Roberts, 29, Gate City, failure to obey traffic light.
Charges Filed Aug. 5
Andrea Nadine Birchfield, 40, Coeburn, violation of probation.
Kenneth Eugene Morrow, 27, Black Mountain, N.C., defective equipment, no operator’s license.
Francis Lea Robinette, 53, Norton, petty larceny.
Charges Filed Aug. 6
Adam Michael Carter, 32, Gate City, failure to obtain Virginia registration.
Scottie Eugene Jackson, 42, Kingsport, improper registration, no insurance.