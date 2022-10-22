Marriage licenses
Sullivan County
Nicholas Charles Marshall, 22, Kingsport, and Makayla Margaret Fore, 23, Kingsport, July 15.
Selena Star Lane, 45, Bristol, Va., and Andrew Kevin Carter, 49, Bristol, Va., July 21.
Michael Harold McCloud, 72, Kingsport, and Patricia Gwen Overbay Dean, 66, Kingsport, July 22.
Grover Perry Jackson, 54, Bristol, Va., and April Dawn O’Quinn Deel, 43, Bristol, Va., July 22.
Darin Alden Kitzmiller, 50, Blountville, and Paula Lynne Long, 48, Blountville, July 22.
Angela Bernice Kollet, 44, Fort Blackmore, Va., and Jonathan Keith Hensley, 45, Fort Blackmore, Va., July 29.
Pierce Mcferrin Lovett, 26, Kingsport, and Erika Nicole Sanders, 27, Kingsport, Aug. 2.
Mark Anthony Mancuso, 20, Kingsport, and Alyssa Leann Burse, 19, Kingsport, Aug. 5.
Christopher Shane Justice, 34, Bristol, Tenn., and Tracy Ann Tester, 34, Bristol, Tenn., Aug. 5.
Maggie Lynn Keeling, 22, Bristol, Tenn., and Crystal Ann Nichole Fisher, 19, Bristol, Tenn., Aug. 8.
Michael Keith Lucas, 69, Bristol, Tenn., and Patricia Sue Houser Carmack, 69, Bristol, Tenn., Aug. 9.
Dustin Michael Jarrett, 34, Kingsport, and Dakota Katherine Gouge, 26, Kingsport, Aug. 9.
Donald Bradley Hutton II, 54, Bristol, Tenn., and Margo Nicole Cross Dykes, 54, Bristol, Tenn., Aug. 10.
Rachel Jarrett, 33, Kingsport, and Joseph Sanchez Releford, 40, Kingsport, Aug. 12.
Eric Cameron Lawson, 24, Kingsport, and Kennedy Paige Goforth, 22, Kingsport, Aug. 12.
Zachary Anderson Lapointe, 25, Blountville, and Elizabeth Joy May, 27, Blountville, Aug. 16.
Karen Marie Lewis, 39, Bluff City, and Austin Dayton Peterson, 34, Bluff City, Aug. 17.
Sage Rio Laisure, 25, Bristol, Tenn., and Jamila Lynette Ahmed, 34, Bristol, Tenn., Aug. 17.
Cameron James Jeffers, 33, Kingsport, and Sarah Elizabeth Adkins Henry, 40, Kingsport, Aug. 22.
Brandon Willis Luvene, 34, Kingsport, and Kaisha Noel Hickey, 30, Kingsport, Aug. 24.
Tannar Dalton Hunt, 25, Bristol, Va., and Haleigh Elizabeth Guinn, 25, Bristol, Va., Aug. 29.
Scott County
Christy Leann Sanders, 42,
Kingsport, and Jennifer Ann Jackson, 39, Kingsport, Sept. 26.
Nathan D. Rimer, 40, Duffield, and Michelle Yvette Pulver, 34, Duffield, Sept. 27.
Stephanie Michele Potts, 46, Gate City, and Joshua Ronnie Lane, 47, Weber City, Sept. 27.
John Ethan Hillman, 23, Fort Blackmore, and Makayla Abigail Castle, 21, Fort Blackmore, Sept. 27.
Matthew Paul Herron, 25, Kingsport, and Alexandra Fay Willis, 22, Dryden, Sept. 29.
Property Transfers
Sullivan County
Recorded May 4
Danny J. Carrier and wife to Walter Leonard Harrison and wife, no description given, $67,000.
Jacob R. Armstrong to Richard A. Williams Jr. and wife, district 11, 2.23 acres, $252,500.
Logan Charles McDavid and wife to Zackary Dillion Carroll and wife, district 11, lot 8, block 232, Green-
acres Addition, $280,000.
Ryan Reynolds and wife to Kenneth R. Shreve and wife, district 20, lot 15, Farm Subdivision, Phase II, $640,000.
Carol L. Goad to Kelley Deroche and Wayne Deroche, district 7, 1.51 acres, $279,000.
Amanda Arden and James D. Montgomery Jr. to Brian M. Ford, district 12, part of lots 26, 27 and 28, Carter Valley Gardens Addition, $195,000.
Wayne P. Deroche and wife to Veselina Dacheva and Matthew Connor Ward, district 7, lot 3, Birdwell Thomas Subdivision, $279,900.
Robin Lynne Wright to John Andrew Murray and Sharon Kay Murray, district 4, lot 96, Fox Meadows Subdivision, Phase 2, quitclaim.
Jerry Carr and wife to John Sanabria, district 15, two parcels, $205,000.
Hope Camille Wyatt to William Jackson Wyatt, district 17, lots 4, 5, 20 and 21, block 1, Lakeside Land and Improvement Company Addition, quitclaim.
Chad Eric Domby and Christopher Mark Domby to Mark Alvin Miller and wife, district 10, lot 11 and part of lot 10, block A, section 1, Aurawood Heights, $260,000.
Tammy L. Housewright to Brent T. Carter, district 12, lot 40, Stone Edge, Phase 2, quitclaim.
Lisa Ann Kiser Morelock to Morgan Lee Ann Davis and Lisa Ann Kiser Morelock, district 11, lots 15 and 16 and part of lots 18 and 19, block C, Hoovana Court, quitclaim.
William J. Layne and Mary N. Layne to Nathan Lobdell and Amber Lobdell, district 14, lot 7, block A, section 2, Regency Park Subdivision, $268,000.
Sandra Sinard to Mark L. Hensley and wife, district 9, no description given, quitclaim.
Perry Mitchell to Joseph D. Tipton, district 12, 1.239 acres, $42,250.
Debbie Nash and Ellen Spurgeon to Howard Spurgeon, district 20, 0.45 acres, quitclaim.
Michelle L. Amos to Brian K. Amos, district 11, lots 6 and 7, block 4, Bloomington Heights, quitclaim.
Michael L. Shaffer and wife to Halie Brooke Shaffer, district 6, two parcels, quitclaim.
Fred Wayne Houser and Robin Houser to Andrew E. Tolley, district 16, 5.54 acres, quitclaim.
Haleigh Renee Winkles to Charles James Hyder II, district 14, lot 6 and part of lot 7, block B, Walton Court Subdivision, $264,000.
Nicole Nilson to Mark S. Blackburn and wife, district 17, lot 20, Bristol Land and Improvement Company, $260,000.
Nicole Nilson to Mark S. Blackburn and wife, district 17, 0.17 acres, quitclaim.
Judith K. Trinkle to Jeffrey Denton and Anne Marie Denton, district 22, no description given, $130,000.
Recorded May 5
Jeffrey B. Denton and wife to Wendi Lorraine Caywood and David William Newcomb Jr., district 6, lot 9, Woods Acres, $250,000.
Phyllis R. Trent to Summer Lawson, district 11, part of lots 20 and 21, E.C. Barnes Estate, quitclaim with live estate.
Jeffrey B. Denton and wife to Wendi Lorraine Caywood and David William Newcomb Jr., district 6, lot 9, Woods Acres, quitclaim.
Jessica Isenberg Adams to Carla Denton Isenberg, district 15, two tracts, quitclaim.
Nigel Peter Soult and wife to Nicole M. Drewitz-Crockett and husband, district 17, lot 10, block 54, Fairmount Addition, quitclaim.
Floyd W. Wagner to Floyd W. Wagner and Michele W. Moore, district 11, lot 14, block 93, City of Kingsport, quitclaim.
Floyd Wagner to Floyd Wagner and Michele W. Moore, district 11, lot 11, block 93, City of Kingsport, quitclaim.
Scott Dinwiddie Onks to Holly Elizabeth Onks, district 11, unit 1206, Hermitage Manor 3 Condominium, deed creating a tenancy, no amount given.
Sandra Fields to Sandra Fields and others, district 15, 0.6 acres, quitclaim.
Martha Jean Crain to Brian Scott Fulton, district 17, no description given, $82,000.
David R. Barton to Michelle Helen Gilliam, district 12, part of lot 1, block 24, West View Park Addition, $92,700.
Gary Arnold to Rosalia Palacios and Martin Rodriguez, district 17, lots 30 and 31, block 15, Fairmount Land Company Addition, $100,000.
Fred Wayne Houser and Robin Houser to Andrew E. Tolley, district 16, 5.54 acres, $65,000.
Agnes Turbyfill Shepherd to Don E. Thompson and wife, lot 2, section 1, Airport Road Subdivision, $17,000.
Betty Wright to Isaiah Michael Mielke and wife, district 13, lot 2, block B, Historic Hills Subdivision, $265,000.
Recorded May 6
David Cogar and Heather Cogar to Chevis Aaron Miller and wife, district 16, two tracts, $125,000.
James Allen Hurley II and wife to Sherry Lynn Blake, district 2, lot 7A, Reserve at Leonard Farms, Phase 1A, $2,200,000.
James H. Davis III and Kristy Erwin Davis to Harrell E. Erwin and Louann C. Erwin, district 2, unit 5, lot 20, Hunter Hills Condominiums, Section II, $140,000.
John B. O’Dell and Jim D. O’Dell to Sam O’Dell, with Myra O’Dell as party of the third part, district 16, 0.91 acres, quitclaim.
Jeannie Darnell and Charles Allen Ringley to David Cogar and Heather Cogar, district 16, 6.80 acres, quitclaim.
Deidre L. Pendley to Anthony Michael Signorelli and wife, district 17, 3.6 acres, $588,000.
David A. Daniel and wife to Xuefang Dong and husband, district 7, lot 94, Cooks Crossing, Phase III, $560,000.
Brian McCloud to Metan McCloud, district 7, lot 14, Palomino Acres Subdivision, Phase III, quitclaim.
Vickie Kelly to Lois Shipley, district 20, two parcels, quitclaim.
Charles Bailey to Bucky Mabe and wife, district 8, two tracts, $658,125.
Moseley King Snyder and Cody T. Snyder to Matthew Anzalone and Amber Anzalone, district 4, lot 2, block 10, Blue Ridge Subdivision, $230,000.
Patsy Carter Herron and Dana Herron Brantley to Alan Bracken, district 18, two parcels, $60,000.
Zachary Pell Jamison and wife to Darlene F. Quillen, district 9, lot 21, Autumn Ridge Subdivision, $414,900.
Robert Wayne Carswell II to Christina Lynn Carswell, district 5, two parcels, deed creating an estate, no amount given.
Joseph E. Honeycutt to Amanda Honeycutt, district 16, no description given, quitclaim.
Daniel J. Maurer and wife to Jennifer Mabie and husband, district 11, lot 12, block 183, Winston Terrace Subdivision, $230,000.
Laura Hart Feagins to Norma Alley and Deborah Phillip, district 12, unit 506F, Manor View Condominium, $192,000.
Sean E. Jones to Vernon J. Spaulding, district 10, house 79, cluster 2, colony 2, Crown Colony, $240,000.
John D. Morton and wife to Joy Denise Douglas, district 6, no description given, quitclaim.
Clyde M. Hicks and wife to Casey Louis Johnson, district 6, 0.18 acres, quitclaim.
Casey Louis Johnson to Clyde M. Hicks and wife, district 6, 0.18 acres, quitclaim.
John D. Morton to Casey Louis Johnson, with Cynthia Morton as party of the third part, district 6, two tracts, $9,228.
Recorded May 9
Robert Mullin to Elijah Knisley and wife, district 2, lot 4, block B, Woodside Subdivision, $295,000.
Marjorie Hudson Kelley to Joyce Carol Gibson, .497 acres, quitclaim.
Theresa R. Carter to Richard A. Cook and wife, district 20, lot 10, section 2, Allison Timbers Subdivision, $635,000.
Brian N. Pynenberg and wife to Makeegan Keith Wells and Megan Arnold, district 8, no description given, $230,000.
Charles A. Depew to Kelly Ann Powell, district 3, 25 acres, quitclaim.
SCOTT COUNTY
Recorded Aug. 19
Greg Sproles and Sandy Sproles to Matthew Kelly Lawson and Shawn Marhea Lawson, parcel of land, no description given, Estillville district, $5,000.
Keith B. Lawson to Mary Ann Lantiegne, 46.31 acres of land, Dekalb district, $173,662.50 acres of land.
Kedrick Carl Gibson Jr. and Charlene Gibson Cross to Scott Neff and Jennifer Neff, 22 acres of land, Taylor district, $127,500.
Ronnie Jones and Brenda Jones to Marty Jones and Crystal Jones, parcel of land, no description given, Estillville district, deed of gift.
Steven Blevins to Amanda D. Carrico, .55 of an acre of land, Estillville district, deed of gift.
Trula Schmidt to Tammy Arnold, 2.2 acres of land, Johnson district, deed of gift.