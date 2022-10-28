Property Transfers
HAWKINS COUNTY
Recorded Sept. 21
Janet Woods and Charlotte Forgety to Felisa Marie Dunlap, district 4, parcel of land, no description, $203,000.
Colby Hilton Filios to Kenneth Howcroft and Lisa Howcroft, district 6, 5.73 acres, Gary Sexton property, quitclaim.
Rita Jones to Charles J. Glynn II and Stephanie R. Glynn, district 7, part of lot 41, lot 42, West Ridge Estates, $175,000.
Terra C. Bryson to Kurt Etterer and Kirsten Elizabth Grish, district 2, lot 39, phase 2, Chelaque Estates, $10,250.
PRC Properties to Justin Lealan Jones, district 2, lot 99, phase 2, lot 6, phase 1, Legacy Bay, quitclaim.
Roger Steven Taylor to Staci Nicole Taylor, district 7, lot 4, Wolfe Laurel, quitclaim.
Robbie Blish and others to Dare Crusade, no district given, 7.48 acres, lot 11, Belgins Run, $55,000.
Donna Limoli aka Donna K. Bailey and Joseph Limoli, Jr. to Amanda Alexandra Sims, district 3, 0.35 of an acre, lot 349, Guinevere Heights, $70,000.
Recorded Sept. 22
Ethan S. Watkins to Wesley S. Wise and Melissa A. Wise, district 4, lots 5 thru 8, Gray Wilson, $185,000.
Carolyn Faye Williams to Alma Jean Bartlett and Thomas Arthur Bartlett, district 4, parcel of land, no description, Fulkerson Addition, $110,000.
Whitney Thacker Fansler to JST Investment LLC, district 7, lot 168, Indian Ridge; lot 1A, Replat of lot 1, Kenneth and Glenda R. Tate property, lots 1 thru 6, Mary Adams property, quitclaim.
Jonathan M. Short to Ronald Bouse and Nicole Barger, district 1, parcel of land, no description, $220,000.
Terry Wilcox to Thomas M. Bradford and Marissa Bradford, district 7, 0.23 of an acre, lot 2, Davis, $280,000.
Christian Collins and Freeman Chappell to Andrew Tipton and Kelly Tipton, district 9, lot 22, Holston Heights, $258,000.
James Samuel Wood, Jr. and Deborah Gay Wood to Matthew Hixon and Valerie Hixon, district 5, parcel of land, no description, $45,000.
Donald Holsinger to Anna Clark and Carl J. Clark, district 4, 30 acres, quitclaim.
Tom K. Thompson and others to Ronald Crowe and Freya Petit, district 2, 3.91 acres, $170,000.
Agnes C. Hoerner to Charles Gilbert Cansdale, district 2, lot 21, Murphy Acres, $35,000.
Chris C. Catron aka Chris H. Catron and Tina L. Arnold aka Tina L. Catron to Robert Sonny Edmonds, Jr., district 1, part of lot 2, Don Mclain property, $20,000.
Anna Kay Mays aka Anna Kay Ratliff to Michael D. Jackson and Michelle Jackson, district 6, 1.5 acres, part of tracts 1 thru 3, Dewey and Blanch Cavin property, $168,125.42.
Recorded Sept. 23
Christopher R. Hill to David S. Davis, district 6, 0.29 of an acre, lot 4, Robert and Elvie Ward property, $1,500.
Tonia Smith and others to Anthony Shane Smith, district 7, 0.67 of an acre, quitclaim.
Jim N. Galbreath aka Jim N. Galbraith to Wendell D. Sturgill, Jr., district 3, 10 acres, $3,000.
Chadin Alan Cumbow and Tabitha Cumbow to Alyssa Justiniano and Lyndsey Wren, district 9, part of lot 42, part of lot 43, C. H. Richardson Addition, $239,500.
Dr. Horton Incorporated to Daniel James Ferber, Jr. and Annastasia Brandon Ferber, no district given, lot 5, phase 3, Volunteer Pointe, $315,650.
Citizens Bank NA to William E. Cain and Angela D. Hicks, district 4, parcel of land, no description, $105,000.
Recorded Sept. 26
Thomas Arden Stanton and Tim L. Stanton to Bonnie J. Hall, district 4, parcel of land, no description, $102,000.
James Raymond Jones, Jr. and others to Zachary Hammond and Fantasia Hammond, district 5, 2.6 acres, $225,000.
Doyle Kitts to Peggy Denney, district 1, 1.85 acres, lot 1, Harrison Smith property, quitclaim.
Peggy Denney and Doyle Kitts to Doyle Kitts and Kelly Kitts, district 1, parcel of land, no description, quitclaim.
Kimberly Gregory and Wallace Gregory to Paula Parker, district 7, parcel of land, no description, Paula Parker property, quitclaim.
Echol Eugene Head, Sr. to Echol Eugene Head, Jr., district 7, 1.46 acres, Amos and James Hilton property, quitclaim.
David Willis and Susn Willis to David Willis and others, district 7, lot 118, Brookshire Hills, quitclaim.
Ada Morgan and others to Deanna Goins, district 3, 1 acre, quitclaim.
Frances Greene to Candy K. Anderson, no district given, lot 1, lot 1A, lot 18, William McGinnis property, $30,000.
Frances Greene to Candy K. Anderson, no district given, parcel of land, no description, $99,900.
Carl H. Youmans and Sun I. Youmans to Walter Brown, district 2, lot 9, phase 3, Chelaque Estates, $33,500.
Bradley J. Bowers and others to Taylor Brandon Price, district 4, lot 15, Subdivision of Mr. and Mrs. Robert V. Campbell Farm, quitclaim.
Recorded Sept. 27
Dillion Cradic to Wayne Douglas St. Pierre and Melba Gay St. Pierre, Trustees to the Wayne and Melba St. Pierre Trust and the Melba and Wayne St. Pierre Trust, district 7, lot 47, lot 48, Kyle Trent Estate, $131,000
Matthew George McCamey and Angela L. McCamey to Dakota Tunnell and Francis Ann Cox, district 7, lot 3, lot 44, West Ridge Estates, $160,000.
Sherry McPhee to Sheri D. Ives, district 4, 1.05 acres, lot 8A, Steeplechase Resubdivision, $1,500.
Linda Blackburn to James K. Garber and Mary J. Garber,
district 1, lot 18, River Shadows, $10,000.
David V. Carpenter and Sharon C. Bradley to KLR Enterprises LLC, district 4, parcel of land, no description, James S. Armstrong property, $160,000.
Taylor Brandon Price to BradleyBowers and others, district 1, 12 acres, lot 1, lot 2, Grant and James Johns property, quitclaim.
James Fields and Betty Fields to Aldan R. Hatfield and Marissa S. Gulley, district 2, part of lot 9, Mountain Cove, $181,700.
SCOTT COUNTY
Recorded Aug. 19
David W. Lambert III to David W. Lambert III, .18 of an acre of land, Estillville district, deed of gift.
Linda Calhoun to Nathan Ladner and Keavy Siobhan and Quigley Ladner, 3.46 acres of land, Estillville district, deed of gift.
Paul R. Thompson and Sharon Thompson to Randy Ray Thompson and Laken Ciara Thompson, one acre of land, Dekalb district, deed of gift.
Recorded Aug. 23
Michael Lynn Cassell and Brian Fleming to Kristen D. Jeffers, parcel of land, no description given, Estillville district, $153,100.
Recorded Aug. 24
SWRR Properties LLC to Russell E. Lane and Brenda Selena Lane, parcel of land, no description given, Fulkerson district, $1,600.
Woodland Logging LLC to Jason D. Howell, 6.03 acres of land, district not given, $8,000.
Daniel Stacy to River Road Funding LLC, 118 acres of land, Taylor district, $180,000.
Recorded Aug. 25
Eric Scott Hoover to Jacob Mann, one acre of land, Fulkerson district, $127,500.
Hobart R. Osborne and Doris M. Osborne to Ricky Lynn Hill, two acres of land, Powell district, $25,000.
Ezra Lee Burton to Peaceful Meadows LLC, parcel 1: 28.2 acres of land; parcel 2: 25 acres of land, Floyd district, $300,000.
Dennis K. Gillenwater to Dennis K. Gillenwater and Tina Yvette Gillenwater, .604 of an acre of land, Estillville district, deed of gift.
Kristina Danielle Shelton and Greg Arnold to Dennis Hoover, parcel of land, no description given, Estillville district, $2,000.
Jackie Meade to Andy White, 1.71 acres of land, no district given, deed of gift.
Rex Gilreath to Andy White, 1.82 acres of land, no district given, deed of gift.
Recorded Aug. 29
Henry Lee Franklin to Brian Boatright, 16 acres of land, Dekalb district, $40,000.
Cynthia Marlene Hunter and Randall Dwayne Hunter to Michael Wayne Trail, two acres of land, Taylor district, $150,000.
Roberta Franklin to Henry Lee Franklin, 16 acres, Dekalb district, deed of gift.
Abdul Noor Ahmed and Abdul Shukoor Ahmed, 58.82 acres, district not given, deed of gift.
Patricia Ann Marshall Cox to Mary Lidnsey Snoderly, 10 acres of land, Johnson district, deed of gift.
Sherry Ann Trail and others to Sherry Ann Trail and others, parcel of land, no description, Fulkerson distrct, deed of gift.
Recorded Aug. 31
Jaron Tyler Coomer and others to Hunter allen Jones and Rosa Aryn Jones, lot 3, block B, Estillville district, $280,000.
Thomas D. Palmer and Shirley M. Palmer to Steven Tipton and Deborah Tipton, 35.612 acres of land, Powell district, $26,000.
Klousi Wayne McConnell and Johnny Allen McConnell to Jesse Walker, trustee and others, 29.5 acres of land, Fulkerson district, $100,000.
Cody Lee Majerus Hensley and Tamra Nicole Hensley to Mark Eugene Dingus and Tabitha Nicole Dingus, lot 26 and part of lot 25, Dogwood Acres, Estillville district, $110,000.
Recorded Sept. 1
Patrick Krawchuk and Mary Krawchuck to Ruth L. Gros, 20 acres of land, Estillville district, $30,000.
Tina Qualls Statzer to Mary Krawchuck and Patrick Krawchuck, 20 acres of land, Estillville district, deed of gift.
Kathy Brickey to Justin V. Phillips and others, 10.7 acres of land, Dekalb district, deed of gift.
Recorded Sept. 2
Harry Lee Smith to Susan Ciotti and Stephen Ciotti, parcel 1: 52.61 acres of land; parcel 2: 47.18 acres of land, Fulkerson district, $185,405.
Randall V. Compton to Ronald H. Osentoski, parcel 1: 15.64 acres of land; parcel 2: 2.16 acres of land, Dekalb district, $44,000.
Susan Filion and Larry Filion to Kenneth McKenzie and Erika McKenzie, .5 of an acre of land, district not given, deed of gift.
Recorded Sept. 6
SWRR Properties Inc. to Gary M. Blankenbeckler and Timothy B. Blankenbeckler, parcel of land, no description given, Estillville district, $1,500.
SWRR Properties Inc. to Dennis Alvin Dean, parcel of land, no description given, Fulkerson district, $3,000.
Elaine Caudill Scott to Elaine C. Scott Living Trust, 15.41 acres of land, Floyd district, deed of gift.
James Bernard Scott to Elaine Caudill Scott, lots 1-19, block 4, Floyd district, deed of gift.
Lolia F. Lovear to Klousi Wayne McConnell, .348 of an acre of land, Fulkerson district, deed of gift.
Recorded Sept. 7
Ray Leonard Jr. to Michael Lee Campbell, .25 of an acre of land, Fulkerson district, $29,000.
Brenda M. Lowder and Mary Ann McConnell to Matthew W. Louder, 4.5 acres of land, Johnson district, deed of gift.
Recorded Sept. 8
Billy G. Hill to Christina Marie Kunisch, 2.19 acres of land, Estillville district, $21,000.
Jerry R. Neeley and Shirley A. Neeley to Anthony Neeley, one acre of land, Estillville district, deed of gift.
Recorded Sept. 9
Joshua G. McMurray to Scott Davis and Guang Yu Li, 19 acres of land, Fulkerson district, $60,000.
Joseph F. Smiddy to Kevin Martin, 146.30 acres, Estillville district, $775,000.
Danny Anderson to Teresa Dorton, Orbin Templeton and Sheila M. Templeton to Paul N. Tipton and others, parcel of land, Taylor district, $30,000.