Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed July 13-16
Raven Kiser, 31, 308 Eastley Road, Kingsport, compliance with financial responsibility law required; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.
Talina Morelock, 44, 620 Redwood Drive, Mount Carmel, violation of probation.
Corey Taylor, 30, 620 Highway 394, Blountville, failure to appear.
Ashley Smith, 38, 12080 Wallace Pike, Bristol, Va., manufacture, delivery, sale or possession Methamphetamine; theft of property.
Angel Phelps, 35, 308 S. Lake St., Greeneville, Tenn., failure to appear.
William Dorton, 55, 215 E. Fairview Ave., Johnson City, public intoxication; vandalism; disorderly conduct.
Amanda Roark, 39, 724 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, Tenn., evading arrest.
David Caldwell, 28, 118 Vinson Hollow Road, Newport, Tenn., violation of probation.
Jacob Magnus, 19, 941 Chinquapin Grove Road, Bluff City, cruelty to animals.
Jason Barnett, 40, 1408 E. Lake View, Johnson City, violation of probation.
Jerry Brown, 68, 510 Godsey Road, Bristol, Tenn., leaving the scene of an accident with property damage; reckless driving; evading arrest; DUI.
Carla Kennedy, 32, 620 Morrison Ave., Kingsport, failure to appear.
Jeremy Taylor, 34, 137 Byers Road, Elizabethton, drug paraphernalia; unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon; manufacture, delivery, sale or possession Methamphetamine.
Matthew Belcher, 41, 315 Louise Lane, Blountville, aggravated assault.
Charges Filed July 17-18
Derrick Grimm, 23, 100 Ridgemont St., Bristol, Tenn., domestic assault.
Jessica Emmert, 45, 200 Gray Road, Bristol, Tenn., violation of community supervision; failure to appear.
David Hubbard, 31, 17174 Providence Road, Abingdon, Va., failure to appear.
Brandi Peters, 44, 772 Sugar Hollow Drive, Bristol, Tenn., DUI.
David Goodson, 35, 245 Honaker Drive, Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation.
David Shook, 62, 624 Anderson St., Bristol, Tenn., DUI.
Shaina Harvey, 32, 3008 Glen Alpine Road, Kingsport, failure to appear; theft of property.
Dallas Snider, 32, 168 Valley Crest Drive, Mount Carmel, failure to appear.
John Mann II, 32, 132 Maple View Drive, Bristol, Tenn., failure to appear.
Samuel Hicks, 33, 3120 Edna Private Drive, Kingsport, violation of probation; failure to report; theft of property; evading arrest.
Travis Goad, 30, 360 May Ave., Kingsport, violation of probation; possession of handgun while under the influence; prohibited weapons; DUI; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.
Rachel Beasley, 44, 1347 Tranbarger Drive, Kingsport, failure to appear.
Krista Guyer, 51, 1234 W. Jackson, Gate City, Va., violation of probation.
Troy Palmer, 44, 129 Clark Lane, Bristol, Tenn., failure to appear; domestic assault; kidnapping (two counts); aggravated assault (four counts); drug paraphernalia; simple possession or casual exchange; unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.
Paul Offield Jr., 50, 1640 Virginia Ave., Bristol, Tenn., parole violation; theft of property.
Kevin King, 40, 512 Chadwell Road, Kingsport, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of Schedule II controlled substance (four counts).
Kasandra Milhorn, 41, 107 Charlem Hills Road, Jonesborough, failure to appear.
Kelly Cullop, 44, 166 Reedy St., Bristol, Va., leaving the scene of an accident with property damage; compliance with financial responsibility law required.
Heather Stallings, 33, 229 Henderson Ave., Sevierville, Tenn., violation of probation.
Jessica Eldridge, 35, 316 Ball Circle, Tazewell, Tenn., violation of probation.
Richard Edwards, 65, 1234 Maryland Ave., Bristol, Tenn., driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.
Mark Mellons, 50, 417 Chadwell Road, Kingsport, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; criminal trespass.
HAWKINS COUNTY
SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed Oct. 11
Michael E. Hayes, 61, 725 River Road, Church Hill, 2nd offense DUI; 2nd offense driving on revoked license; violation financial responsibility; failure to exercise due care.
Sarah Marissa Jean Story, 23, 196 Wallen Town Road, Church Hill, possession methamphetamine; possession schedule 1 drugs; possession drug paraphernalia.
Cody Wayne Wright, 29, 495 Loop Road, Sharps Chapel, Tenn., aggravated burglary; attempted kidnapping; theft over $1,000; domestic assault.
Dylan Kyle Gatewood, 24, 306 East College Street, Rogersville, burglary; vandalism; theft of property less than $1,000; contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Charges Filed Oct. 12
Jonathan Dale Clark, 32, 225 Lucy Road, Kingsport, failure to appear; fugitive from justice.
Kanima Marie Braford, 48, 123 Lawson Road, Rogersville, driving on revoked license; violation financial responsibility; possession drug paraphernalia; use of stolen plates; theft of property; unlawful removal of plates; driving unregistered vehicle; manufacture/delivery/sale/possession methamphetamine; 2 counts violation probation.
Roy Travis Jarvis, 42, 426 Circle Drive, Rogersville, possession drug paraphernalia.
Gary David Bell, Jr., 49, 526 Mt. Zion Road, Whitesburg, failure to appear.
Susan Kay Traylor, 45, 2408 Portland Ave., Kingsport, possession drug paraphernalia methamphetamine.
Brittany Shannon Gaeta, 38, 1640 Highland St., Kingsport, possession drug paraphernalia; possession methamphetamine.
Marty Thomas McKnight, 42,1640 Highland St., Kingsport, possession methamphetamine with intent to deliver; criminal impersonation; violation light law; driving in possession methamphetamine.
Travis Justin Evans, 32, 152 Old Mill Road, Rogersville, failure to appear.
Aaron Michael Murray, 46, 928 Millers Bluff Road, Surgoinsville, violation probation.
Megan Sheneas Trent, 28, 113 Terrce View Drive, Rogersville, Rogersville, filing false report; possession stolen vehicle; possession drug paraphernalia; accessory after the fact.
Cody Eugene Penley, 34, 114 Lauderback Road, Rogersville, furlough violation; evading arrest; possession stolen vehicle; possession drug paraphernalia.
SCOTT COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed Sept. 15
Walter Wayne Witt, 38, Johnson City, violation of probation.
Philip J. Gilbert, 39, Johnson City, violation of probation.
Christopher Shane Seiber, 45, Church Hill, three counts violation of probation.
Randy Joe Harvey, 32, Big Stone Gap, violation of probation.
Jason Ira Massengill, 43, Kingsport, three counts violation of probation.
Ashley Brooke Absher, 38, Hiltons, 16 counts violation of probation.
Property Transfers
HAWKINS COUNTY
Recorded Sept. 19
Judith Dean aka Judith Schiffer to Carroll E. Nelson, district 5, Federal National Mortgage Association property, $223,000.
Henry Elswick to Alice Ann Johnson, district 1, 0.516 of an acre, part of George White property, $130,000.
Dustin Taylor Mays and Robyn Gena Dougherty to Joshua Allen Russell and Morgan Michele Whisman, district 7, lot 51, phase 2, Hammond Estates, $290,000.
Frank Delorme Merrill and Jewel Lean Guy to Kevin Charles Newby and Erica Newby, district 6, parcel of land, no description, Kate C. Bailey property, $640,000.
Glenda Kay Hartgrove to Glenda Kay Hartgrove and Kyndall Leigh Watts, district 7, lot 12, Bellingham Plantation, quitclaim.
Leonard Blaine Moore to Joseph A. Boggs and Christina A. Boggs, district 9, lot 28, lot 29, lot 30, Roadman Addition, $321,500.
Charles H. Stevens and Rose Stevens and Corey Jerold McCullar, Jr. and William Robert Barker, district 3, 52.18 acres, Mark Ferrell property, $250,000.
Steven Andrew Wilson to Mary Elizabeth Wilson, district 2, part of lot 28, Dennis Mitchell property, quitclaim.
Lisa Ethel Parnell, Personal Representative to the Estate of Hobert Lee Winstead and others to Carl D. Stewart and Terry K. Stewart, district 2, 6 acres, $165,000.
Dennis C. Ryan and Cynthia A. Ryan to Michael W. Cowley and Darlene Huckaby Cowley, district 2, lot 80, phase 2, Legacy Bay, $19,000.
William D. Killen and Carole Jean Killen to Terry R. Seal and Lisa Seal, district 4, lot 1, lot 2, William D. Killen property, $79,350.
William D. Killen and Carole Killen to Heath T. Seal and Lauren Seal, district 4, lot 3, lot 4, lot 5, William D. Killen property, $119,025.
David Geiger and Kimberly F. Geiger to David Cash and Lucinda Cash, district 5, 104.41 acres, David Geiger property, $155,000.
Brandy Biggs aka Brandy M. Hunley to Austin Tyler Tomlinson, district 4, parcel of land, no description, $82,000.
Zane C. Whitson III to Bridget M. Whitson to Sylvester Renner and Jasmine Renner, district 7, lot 1, Rotherwood Estates, $663,750.
Recorded Sept. 20
Michael P. Mould and Sarah M. Mould to Daniel Kevin Harris, no district given, lot 49, phase 2, Hammond Estates, no amount given.
Justin Drew Salyer and Anna C. Salyer to Jeffrey D. Boucher and Susan G. Boucher, district 9, lot 63, River Bend Shoals, $675,000.
James Vernon Parkerto Allen Davis Coffey, district 1, parcel of land, no description, $3,500.
Lynn Carolyn Mullins to Gerald Charles, district 4, lot 63, lot 64, Hidden Valley, quitclaim.
Matthew P. Wagner and Laura Nicole Wagner to David R. Adams and Patsy A. Adams, district 7, lot 25, lot 38, Rolling Hills Settlement, $240,000.
Charles A. Wells and Teresa J. Wells to Raymond Eugene Miller and Bobbie Lorraine Miller, district 9, lot 21, phase 1, Fox Meadows, $350,000.
Margie Jones to Michael Walker and Rebekah Walker, district 7, lot 9, Nick Owensproperty, $60,000.
Thomas L. Kirstein to Randy G. Gilmore, district 8, parcel of land, no description, $109,900.
Gustavo A. Diaz and Liyitt Lopez to Sophia Villarreal, district 7, lot 99, lot 100, lot 101, W. H. Tompkins property, $42,000.
Grant Howze and Christine Howez to State of Tennessee, no district given, parcel of land, no description, no amount given.
Mildred Carpenter Payne and Jimmy D. Manis to Timothy C. Manis, district 4, lot 7, lot 8, Velma Manis property, quitclaim.
SCOTT COUNTY
Recorded Aug. 19
Lisa Ann McConnell and Joyce Smith Akers to Johna K.Lane, 50 acres of land, Estillville district, $80,000.
Linda Calhoun to Nathan Ladner, parcel 1: part of tract 4; parcel 2: 16.68 acres of land, Estillville district, $300,000.
James Matthew Estepp and Brittany Estepp to Ricky Rhoton and Patsy Rhoton, one acre of land, Taylor district, no amount given.
Gary A. Tiller and Tammy M. Tiller to Austin Ray Bowen and Tayler Makenzie Bowen, parcel 1: 1.41 acres of land; parcel 2: no description given, parcel 3: 22.26 acres of land, Estillville district, $144,000.