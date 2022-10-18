Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed July 2-9
Stephanie Duncan, 35, 1117 Robertson St., Kingsport, order of attachment; failure to appear.
Christopher Younce, 40, 1603 Fairway Drive, Johnson City, failure to yield right of way by vehicle turning left; compliance with financial responsibility law required; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.
Heather Saul, 35, 1200 Seventh Ave., Bristol, Tenn., domestic assault.
Melissa Gullett, 50, Iowa Falls, Iowa, failure to appear.
Daniel Middleton, 37, 598 Horseshoe Bend Road, Pennington Gap, Va., unlawful carrying or possession or a weapon (three counts).
Austin Goodwin, 27, 103 Hamilton Hill Road, Bluff City, failure to appear.
Amos Mitchell, 46, 478 Brinkley’s Way, Johnson City, speeding; DUI.
Benny Fields, 43, 336 Citation Circle, Kingsport, failure to appear; violation of probation.
Lawrence Love, 49, 11587 Rocky Hill Road, Bristol, Va., domestic assault.
Thomas Proffitt, 34, 528 Rock Hill, Watauga, Tenn., domestic assault.
Terrell Skaggs, 22, 116 Lucy Road, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Maranda Goff, 39, 116 Lucy Road, Kingsport, violation of probation; failure to report.
Whitney Horne, 29, 2816 Carrollwood Heights Road, Kingsport, violation of probation; evading arrest; resist stop/arrest.
Bobbie Hayes, 51, 532 Chadwell Road, Kingsport, failure to appear.
Chelsea Hammonds, 30, 235 Hialeah Road, Kingsport, theft of property; burglary.
Corey Vaughn, 36, 213 McFarlen Drive, Kingsport, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession Methamphetamine; domestic assault; violation of probation; public intoxication.
Joshua Hall, 21, 1306 Oak St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Jacob Daugherty, 31, 700 Swadley Road, Johnson City, theft of property.
Jeffery Everly, 42, 120 S. Holston Drive, Church Hill, failure to appear; violation of probation.
Kurtis Webb, 35, 4372 Weaver Pike, Bluff City, failure to report.
Bobby Hyatt III, 40, 2819 Emory Lane, Johnson City, failure to report; violation of probation.
Vincent Anderson, 59, 1236 Riverside Ave., Kingsport, failure to appear.
Darrell Hawthorne, 60, 171 Birch St., Blountville, failure to appear.
Bobby Shelton, 53, Bluff City, violation of order for protection.
Belinda Tinney, 55, 589 Old Baxter Road, Fall Branch, violation of probation.
Lisa Brown, 60, 1648 Virginia Ave., Kingsport, public intoxication; failure to appear.
Brit Patrick, 33, 129 Stonehenge Drive, Bristol, Tenn., evading arrest; violation of probation.
Eric White, 36, 42 Lowry Lane, Bristol, Tenn., domestic assault; vandalism.
Gary Hicks, 66, 305 Johnston Ave., Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation.
Dusty Dean, 38, 1052 Oak Drive Circle, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Bryan Hobbs, 58, 523 Bell Hollow Road, Kingsport, failure to appear; contempt of court.
Wesley Hayes, 41, 624 Cole Hollow Road, Blountville, reckless driving; failure to maintain a single lane of traffic; reckless endangerment/deadly weapon; aggravated assault (two counts).
Michael Grubb Jr., 49, 347 Hayes Road, Bluff City, violation of probation.
Josephina Barner, 23, 2470 Mint Hill Road, Johnson City, failure to appear.
Samantha Lawrence, 31, 309 Akers Ave., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Savannah Rogers, 25, 360 Boone Lake Circle, Bluff City, domestic assault (two counts).
Brian Zindle, 35, Bristol, Tenn., public indecency; violation of probation.
Joshua Hallman, 44, 303 Old Thomas Bridge Road, Bluff City, observation without consent/peeping Tom; assault; failure to appear.
Michael Hickman, 40, 2229 Jett Road, Kingsport, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; lights required on motor vehicles.
Alexandra Jonas, 31, 1433 Stafford St., Kingsport, aggravated assault.
Carlos Gregg II, 43, 329 Kings Road, Piney Flats, violation of probation.
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed Sept. 1-3
Gary Bryan Sampson, 39,
Kingsport, failure to appear.
Virgil Dwayne Mason, 48, Kingsport, six counts violation of probation.
Barbara Callie McCoy, 31, Gate City, petty larceny.
Clarissa Ann Greer, 26, Coeburn, failure to appear.
Tabitha Dawn Osborne, 37, Gate City, annoying ringing of telephone.
Jessee Timothy Rhea, 43, Cleveland, Va., violation of probation.
Christopher D. Sturgile, 44,
Kingsport, trespassing, grand larceny, conspire to commit grand larceny, two counts burglary, two counts possession of narcotics, possession of controlled drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, give false information to law enforcement officer, convicted felon possess weapon.
Randa D. Massey, 32,
Kingsport, trespassing, grand larceny, conspire to commit grand larceny, two counts burglary, two counts possession of narcotics, possession of controlled drug paraphernalia.
Courts
SULLIVAN COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT
Cases Heard June 21
Jordan Smith, 33, 134 J.D. King Road, Gray, violation of probation, plea of guilty, probation revoked, returned to supervised probation for 11 months, 29 days restarting this date after release from custody July 22, 2022.
SCOTT COUNTY GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Traffic Division
Cases Heard Sept. 6
James Lee Gill, Bladenboro, N.C., failure to have vehicle inspected, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $114 costs; seat belt violation, guilty in absence, fined $25 plus $5 costs.
Andrew Michael Halverson, Chilhowie, Va., improper exhaust system, guilty, fined $30 plus $79 costs; failure to have vehicle inspected, complied with law, pay $28 costs.
Nicholas Jacob Mann, Greenveville, Tenn., failure to have vehicle inspected, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $114 costs.
Robert Aaron Moore, Church Hill, operate vehicle while holding phone, guilty, fined $125 plus $79 costs.
Joshua Cody Shepherd, Mount Carmel, improper exhaust system, guilty, fined $30 plus $79 costs; operate with tint/signs/decals on windows, guilty, fined $30 plus $28 costs.
James Corbette Shoemaker Jr., Duffield, operate vehicle while holding phone, guilty in absence, fined $125 plus $114 costs.
Larry Joe Hill, Duffield, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $100 plus $79 costs.
Kenneth Dale McConnell, Gate City, allow load to leak/escape, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $79 costs; failure to have vehicle inspected, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $28 costs.
Michael Brandon Meade, Weber City, failure to have vehicle inspected, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $114 costs.
Gary Leaon Rutherford, Pound, failure to have vehicle inspected, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $79 costs.
Jewell Darlene Gillenwater, Mount Carmel, operate with radar detector device, hearing waived, prepaid $40 plus $79 costs.
Steven Harold Gray, Coeburn, failure to have vehicle inspected, guilty, pay $79 costs.
Tyler Austin Preece, Belfry, Ky., improper exhaust, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $114 costs; improper display of license plates, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $28 costs.
Samantha Leah Pulver, Duffield, failure to yield the right-of-way, dismissed.
Joel Evan Turnbill, Wise, antique license plate violation, (misdemeanor), guilty, pay $114 costs; improper pollution control, guilty, pay $28 costs; failure to obtain registration/title, dismissed; improper brake lights, dismissed.
James David Stapleton, Gate City, failure to drive to the right side of highway, (accident), hearing waived, prepaid $100 plus $79 costs.
Lara Taylor, Gate City, failure to have vehicle inspected, hearing waived, prepaid $79 costs.
Traffic Division
Cases Heard Sept. 7
Kenneth Lee Davis, Mount Carmel, failure to obtain registration/title, dismissed, pay $79 costs.
Criminal Division
Cases Heard Sept. 8
Shyanne Christian Davenport, Kingsport, possession of schedule V drug, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $250 plus $209 costs.
Jeffrey Chance Byrd, Kingsport, fugitive felony without warrant, (felony), dismissed.
Martha Sue Castle, Dungannon, fugitive with felony arrest, (felony), dismissed.
Tara L. Woods, Kingsport, three counts bad check, (misdemeanor), failure to pay restitution, failure to appear, two counts capias failure to appear, not prosecuted on each.
Jimmy Lee Williams, Dungannon, point brandish firearm, (misdemeanor), petty larceny, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted on each.
Clarence A. Darnell, Gate City, assault and battery, (misdemeanor), dismissed.
Rex M. Gibson, Weber City, assault and battery, (misdemeanor), dismissed.
Quentin L. Gibson, Gate City, assault and battery, (misdemeanor), dismissed.
Michael Bird Adams, Weber City, destruction of property, (misdemeanor), dismissed.
Lawrence Evan Whitt, Nickelsville, assault and battery, (misdemeanor), dismissed.
Traffic Division
Cases Heard Sept. 8
Gabriel Jordan Campbell, Blackwater, improper tail lights, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $23 costs; possess/use registration/license, hearing waived, prepaid $25 plus $74 costs.
Michael Lee Mullins, St. Paul, show cause failure to appear, not prosecuted; capias, guilty, fined $100 plus $244 costs; capias failure to appear, guilty, fined $100 plus $219 costs.
Rileigh Kate Parsons, Big Stone Gap, improper brakes, (accident), (misdemeanor), dismissed, pay $104 costs.
Zachary Tyler Blanken, Big Stone Gap, operate/permit operation of uninsured vehicle, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $50 plus $134 costs; no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $38 costs; failure to obtain registration/title, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $23 costs.
Tabatha Dawn Osborne, Gate City, failure to have vehicle inspected, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $109 costs.
Mikah Leah Roberts, Gate City, failure to obey traffic signal, guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $109 costs.
Traffic Division
Cases Heard Sept. 18
John R. Carstedt, Ewing, Va., improper mounted license plates, complied with law, pay $28 costs; failure to have vehicle inspected, complied with law, pay $28 costs.
Joseph Belt Skeen, Big Stone Gap, reckless driving, improper brakes, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted.
Noel Victoria Kell, Greenville, failure to obey highway marking, hearing waived, prepaid $100 plus $79 costs.
William Edwards, Dungannon, no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), dismissed, pay $84 costs; expired registration, complied with law, pay $23 costs.