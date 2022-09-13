Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed May 13
John Kurtz Jr., 27, 2100 Issac Ave., Church Hill, aggravated assault; vandalism; violation of order for protection.
Breanna Fleenor, 31, 1215 Anderson St., Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation; failure to appear.
Betty Hinegardner, 45, 1508 Leeland Drive, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Larry Collins, 55, 835 E. Center St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Carlos Bradley Jr., 36, 505 Dale St., Kingsport, criminal trespass.
Keisha Staton, 38, 2245 Blevins Valley Road, Owensville, Ky., evading arrest; violation of probation; theft of property; expired registration; tail light required or license plate light; unlawful interference with official traffic control devices, signs or signals; stop sign violation; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.
Kenneth Fleenor, 55, 104 Field Crest Road, Bristol, Tenn., DUI.
Austin Vaughn, 26, 162 Knights Road, Rogersville, violation of probation.
Tanner Salyer, 33, 9140 Wagner Road, Bristol, Va., aggravated assault; violation of probation.
Kenneth Hodge, 48, 5042 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Jerry Webb, 42, Bristol, Tenn., resist stop/arrest; evading arrest; auto theft; DUI; violation of implied consent law.
Tyler Penley, 31, 658 Providence Road, Limestone, violation of probation; manufacture, delivery, sale or possession Methamphetamine.
Donny Carmon, 36, 1414 Stoneybrook Drive, Johnson City, DUI.
Betty Ensor, 58, 1166 Kings Meadow Private Drive, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Falon Branson, 22, 1015 Windsor Ave., Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation; theft of property; simple possession or casual exchange.
Travis O’Quinn, 30, 107 Bright Road, Limestone, DUI.
Katrina Callahan, 61, 3917 Bond Drive, Kingsport, violation of probation; DUI; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.
Trevor Simpson, 20, 577 Old Embreeville Road, Jonesborough, vandalism.
Elizabeth Wilson, 37, 128 Melody Lane, Elizabethton, violation of probation.
Derrick Bradshaw, 52, 261 North St., Bristol, Va., vandalism; assault.
Bonnie Johnson, 38, 3921 Linda Lane, Kingsport, violation of probation.
HAWKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed Aug. 9
Charity Nicole Hall, 30, 499 North Hawkins St., Rogersville, failure to appear.
Charges Filed Aug. 10
Jamie Lynn Alluison, 45, 1658 Dexter Road, Kingsport, failure to appear; violation probation.
Jonathan David Vaughn, 635 Waycross Road, Church Hill, violation light law; driving on revoked license; driving on roadways laned for traffic; violation financial responsibility; possession drug paraphernalia; evading arrest by motor vehicle.
Scott Charles Simmons, 33, 217 Stanley Valley Road, Lot 10, Rogersville, violation probation; 2 counts aggravated assault; driving on suispended license.
Vincent Brandon Weston, 34, 1301 Main St., Surgoinsville, 8 counts open title.
Clayton Johnny Byington, 48, 2930 Highway 66 South, Rogersville, theft over $1,000.
Charity Nicole Hall, 30, 499 North Hawkins St., Rogersville, violation probation.
Charges Filed Aug. 11
Donald Wayne Shocklet II, 47, 264 Clover Circle Circle, Mooresburg, 2 counts harassment.
Stephanie Feltner, 57, 328 South Fork Branch Road, Rogersville, domestic assault.
Tonya Lynn Roller, 39, 418 Fishers Creek Road, Rogersville, child support attachment.
Sarah Danielle Gaddis, 35, 3045 South Roan St., Johnson City, Tenn., failure to appear.
Morgan Lee Price, 19, 240 Hidden Valley Road, Rogersville, 2 counts filing false reports.
William Brent McCracken, 53, 109 California Road, Church Hill, public intoxication.
Charges Filed Aug. 12
Melissa Lynn Mallett, 29, 219 Gulley Road, Bulls Gap, fugitive from justice-out of Bland County, Va.
Michael L. Seabolt, 28, 1014 Church St., Surgoinsville, violation probation.
Rachel L. Wheeler, 27, 1014 Church St., Surgoinsville, violation probation.
Joey Lee Williams, 62, 255 Horton Road, Surgoinsville, aggravated burglary.
Matthew Lee Thacker, 34, 1685 Caney Valley Loop, Surgoinsville, aggravated burglary; 2 counts violation probation; failure to appear; fugitive from justice.
Jeffery Lynn Cavin, 44, 1280 Tranbarger Drive, Lot 30, Kingsport, 8th offense driving on revoked license.
Jonathan Keith Trent, 29, 1532 Pressmans Home Road, Rogersville, driving unregistered vehicle; driving on revoked; driving on revoked license; violation financial responsibility
Charges Filed Aug. 13
Jesse K. McClellan, 32, 514 Spruce St., Mount Carmel, Cruelty to animals.
Terry Lynn Murrell, 51, 1704 Hickory Cove Road, Rogersville, public intoxication.
Christopher Alan Miller, 23, 1469 Carters Valley Road, Rogersville, failure to appear.
Timothy Shawn Dennis, 43, 551 Pumpkin Valley Road, Eidson, Tenn., failure to appear.
John Williams Roberts, 43, 155 Roberts Road, Rogersville, felony evading by motor vehicle; reckless endangerment; reckless driving; speeding; violation financial responsibility; simple possession; possession methamphetamine; possession drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Andrew Simerly, 49, 391 Gulley Road, Bulls Gap, failure to appear; violation probation.
Charges Filed Aug. 14
Howard Kolten Evans, 32, 7037 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill, child support attachment.
Tony Allen Helton, 61, 108 Highland Ave., Bulls Gap, driving left of center; DUI; violation open container; violation implied concent.
Lisa Ann Brewer, 58, 374 Midway Church Road, Mooresburg, public intoxication.
Benjamin Wayne Embry, 41, 2930 Highway 66 South, Rogersville, DUI; driving on suspended license; possession schedule 3 drugs.
Charges Filed Aug. 15
Sarah Elizabeth Gibson, 28, 200 Arrowhead Drive, Rogersville, failure to appear; violation probation.
Jonathan Andrew Sims, 26, 3301 West Virginia Ave., Kingsport, aggravated assault; possession drug paraphernalia; manufacture/deliver/sell/possess methamphetamine.
Justin Wade James, 38, 279 Cedar Grove Road, Johnson City, violation probation.
Martin E. Hughes, 51, 151 Stewart Hills Road, Rogersville, violation parole.
Brandon John Housewright, 41, 5127 Carters Valley Road, Lot 25, Church Hill, domestic assault.
Charges Filed Aug. 16
Robert William Taylor, 29, 914 Holliston Mills Road, Church Hill, burglary; vandalism; driving on suspended license; attempted theft; violation insurance law.
Ron Wells, 22, 215 Stanley Valley Road, Rogersville, violation bumper law; driving on suspended license; no insurance; violation registration; tampering with evidence; simple possession marijuana.
Craig Travis Barnette, 26, 340 Ensor Road, Kingsport, violation probation.
Dustin Scott Crawford, 41, 2224 Main St., Surgoinsville, leave scene of accident; failure to give immediate notice of accident; failure to exercise due care; driving on revoked for DUI; violation financiaal responsibility.
Anthony Kirk Sloan, 36, 425 Ross St., Kingsport, burglary; vandalism over $1,000; attempted theft over $1,000; prohibited weapon.
Charges Filed Aug. 17
Matthew Scott Daggett, 26, 187 McMakin Road, Rogersville, 2 counts violation order of protection.
Katherine Marie Braford, 31, 123 Lawson Road, Rogersville, 2 counts violation probation.
Lolita Gay Burton, 49, 340 West College St., Rogersville, failure to appear.
Glenn Edward Little, 77, 146 Harrison Lane, Rutledge, Tenn., 2nd offense DUI; violation implied consent.
Charges Filed Aug. 18
Joseph Lynn Helton, 33, 1314 Jarvis Road, Rogersville, failure to appear.
Ron Wells, Jr., 22, 215 Stanley Valley Road, Rogersville, 2 counts violation probation.
Benjamin Franklin Gosnell, 39, 1608 Highway 70 North, Rogersville, violation probation.
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed July 19
Michael Allen Vanpelt, 28, Clarksville, Ind., three counts violation of probation.
Matthew Ryan Goode, 22, Duffield, drive while license suspended, fleeing the scene of a crash, failure to maintain control.
Charges Filed July 20
Amanda Brooke Vaughan, 40, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Roger Blake Greene, 35, Gate City, burglary, vandalism, arson, five counts assault.
Ashley J. Griffith, 29, Gate City, trespassing.
Joshua Ray Nelson, 35,
Kingsport, failure to appear.
Charges Filed July 22
Jonathan Green, 25, Kingsport, failure to appear.
Angelique Lannette Ferguson, 41, Kingsport, drive while license suspended, 18 counts violation of probation.
Christopher David Jennings, 33, Kingsport, nine counts violation of probation.
Matthew Lynn Odle, 45, Nickelsville, lack of property tag on marijuana.
Richard Adrian Vaughn, 49, Jonesborough, no valid operator’s license, possession of narcotics.
Shane Marlin Hensley, 49, Gate City, improper display of tags, improper homes cultivation of marijuana.
Dakota Burton, 18, Kingsport, no license in possession, failure to wear seat belt.
Donna Jewell Hoke, 55, Pennington Gap, drive while license suspended, expired inspection, expired registration.
Christopher Gene Scott, 50, Pennington Gap, drink while driving, open container, drive while license revoked.
Randi E. Nicely, 27, Surgoinsville, no valid operator’s license.
Jason Allen Barber, 26, Blackwater, no inspection, improper registration.
Anissa Nicole Hughes, 27, Harlan, Ky., expired registration, no insurance.
Shane Preston Crumbly, 32, Bristol, Tenn., defective equipment, no valid operator’s license, no insurance.
Charges Filed July 25
Priscilla Jean Hinkle, 39, Hiltons, Va., violation of probation, possession of narcotics.
Sandra Cleek Gibson, 67, Fort Blackmore, improper cultivation of marijuana plants.
Julie A Kaywood, 32, Kingsport, expired registration, improper registration.
Elizabeth Grace Wells, 19, Kingsport, hit and run, reckless driving, larceny, vandalism, drive without a license.
Charges Filed July 26
Bobby Joe Stacy, 33, Appalachia, violation of probation.
Charges Filed July 27
Hannah Logan Byrd, 30,
Kingsport, failure to appear.
Jessica A. Napier, 39, Dryden, violation of probation.
Jason Michael McMurray, 36, Keokee, two counts violation of proation.
James W. Light, 52, Kingsport, failure to pay fines.
Anthony Brian Cox, 41,
Kingsport, distribute narcotics.
Forrest E. Powers, 57, Dungannon, improper passing on double solid line.
Cameron M. Todd, 48, Duffield, ATV on highway.
Charges Filed July 28
Danny Wayne Sluss, 47, Dungannon, strangulation causing injury.