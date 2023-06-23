Future of passenger rail in Bristol continues as topic of discussion

BRISTOL — Several Norfolk and Southern freight trains passed by the Bristol Train Station as business leaders and government officials discussed the future of passenger railway returning to Bristol.
On Thursday, the town hall and forum included a panel of four speakers representing both Tennessee and Virginia: Dan Pallme, Dr. Mark McAdoo, Jennifer DeBruhl and Dr. Santiago Cruz-Roveda.
Passenger trains ran from the current iteration of the Bristol Train Station for nearly 70 years before services were discontinued in 1971. Forum attendees sat in what was once the train station’s passenger waiting area.
According to their website, the proposed extending rail service from the New River Valley into Bristol would include passing through areas like Abingdon, Marion, Wytheville, Pulaski and Radford. The route will be determined by the new station location in the New River Valley.
The 2021 Bristol Extension Capital & Operating Cost Analysis report states the estimated capital cost for extending those services into Bristol, Virginia, would range from $535 million to $1.5 billion.
Current state of passenger rail in Tennessee
Pallme, assistant chief of freight and logistics at the Tennessee Department of Transportation, mentioned how Tennessee only has one long distance passenger rail route. Amtrak services currently exist in Memphis, with one train leaving each day at 6:40 a.m. This route travels to Chicago and New Orleans, but early and late departure times at each destination can make it more difficult for people to make use of the system.
“One of the issues with passenger rail is what timeframe does it get here,” Pallme said. “In this case, it leaves if you're going southbound to New Orleans, which I've taken a few times to follow football teams. When you do that, the train departs at 6:40 in the morning, so you just have to be cognizant of that.”
Report shows recommendations by the state
Based on legislation approved in June 2022, the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR) was tasked with conducting a study and report that would identify the ownership and condition of the tracks, define a network for intercity rail travel and provide alternatives for other impacted airport and passenger rail services. TACIR surveyed recently initiated Amtrak projects from the past 10 years.
Although recommendations from the study were set to be released at the TACIR Commission meeting next week, McAdoo was given permission to share some of the recommendations and findings early. Recommendations will be made official following the upcoming commission meeting.
Their recommendations provided a tiered list of passenger rail service lines based on priority. The line from Nashville to Chattanooga to Atlanta ranked in the top tier, while the Chattanooga to Knoxville to Bristol line was listed in the second tier, along with the Memphis to Nashville line. The Nashville to Louisville line and existing Memphis to Chicago line were listed in the third tier.
“The Commission recommends TDOT submit the required supporting data and documentation to the Federal Railroad Administration's Corridor ID program in support of the joint application already made by local governments for the Nashville to Chattanooga to Atlanta line and the Memphis to Nashville route,” said McAdoo. “Some local officials have already turned that in and TDOT has already issued letters of support and we're just encouraging them to keep that momentum going in that right direction.”
TACIR also recommended TDOT should submit an application for the Chattanooga to Knoxville to Bristol route and consider submitting applications to the Corridor ID program for the other Tier 3 routes. They recommended collaborating with the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation to “maximize the viability of the Chattanooga to Bristol route and Virginia's efforts to go to and through Bristol,” according to McAdoo.
Other recommendations, such as establishing an office of rail and public transportation or staffing resources, were made for the state. The Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations recommended establishing and increasing intercity bus services along the US-64, I-40 and I-81 corridors.
Existing projects and modes of intercity travel in Virginia
As the director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, DeBruhl has overseen the development of passenger rail in the Commonwealth. She said Virginia’s new statewide rail plan was approved by the Federal Railroad Administration this year, which should be the catalyst to getting passenger rail to the area. The plan includes Bristol as a developmental corridor.
“That plan, which was the basis for transforming rail in Virginia, is also the basis for where we look to the future,” said DeBruhl. “That's where we start to see projects like how do you get passenger rail to and through Bristol.”
While it might be a while until passenger rail services make it back to the Tri-Cities, DeBruhl said other alternatives are already an option for the people of Bristol. The Virginia Breeze Bus Lines were brought to Bristol in 2021, with the Highlands Rhythm route that takes you to Washington, D.C.
“Take advantage of what we have available with that,” Debruhl said. “We're going to continue to work to enhance that service and we look forward to working with you over the next few years to explore what rail to and through Bristol looks like. We appreciate the partnership with Tennessee and getting to work with that on the Southeast Corridor Commission, we've got lots of opportunities to continue the conversation.”
Government officials offer their support
Tennessee state Sen. Jon Lundberg shared how despite the long process it has taken to get this to this point, having Tennessee and Virginia work together continues to result in success. He referenced the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Bristol Motor Speedway and Rhythm & Roots, saying what is good for one side of the state line is good for the other side as well.
“There's a great deal going on and frankly going on past (Bristol). This would be a failure if it got to Bristol and stopped, Bristol, Virginia, or Bristol, Tennessee, state line. It only succeeds if it goes to and through.”
Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner could not be present for the meeting, but expressed his excitement for the project through a written statement shared by a representative.
“I'm proud that Congress has made good on its decades-long promise to invest in America's infrastructure, including funding to make passenger rail travel easier and more efficient,” the letter read. “I was pleased to support the (Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation’s) proposal for the passenger rail corridor in Washington, D.C., through Bristol, Virginia.”
FRA program will help visualize potential routes
The Corridor Identification and Development Program, also called Corridor ID, was created to help in the planning and development of intercity passenger rail corridors. Cruz-Rovedo, project sponsor outreach supervisor for the FRA, said a selected list of corridors from the program will be given to Congress each year.
He said he is not allowed to discuss the status of the Bristol application since it is still under review, but a map of the potential routes selected by the program should be available to the public by the end of summer or early fall of this year.