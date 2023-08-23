Members of the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority joined Authority Chair Dane Poe and Virgijia Energy Abandoned Mine Lands Program Director Lesa Baker, center, Wednesday for the award of $2.5 million for a specilaty grain storage and shipment facility in Norton
LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller, left, joined Russell County grain farmer Drew Carter, Lee County Virginia Extension agent Amy Tetterton, LPRIFA Chair Dane Poe and Appalachian Grains' Will Payne at the former coal tipple site that will become a grain storage and shipment facility for Southwest Virginia farmers growing for the brewing industry.
Mike Still - Six Rivers Media
NORTON — A former coal tipple and railhead in the Ramsey section of Norton could help beer drinkers enjoy tippling products brewed with Southwest Virginia grains.
Virginia Department of Energy officials joined counterparts from the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority and elected officials Wednesday to announce a $2.5 million Abandoned Mine Lands Revitalization grant for Project Thoroughbred.
Thoroughbred began about five years ago as an effort to give farmers in Lee County an alternative winter crop that ties in with the growing popularity of craft brewing across the U.S. The grant will allow LPRIFA to move to the project’s second phase — construction of a grain processing storage/distribution site that will reduce shipping costs for the region’s grain growers.
Lesa Baker, administrator for Virginia Energy’s Abandoned Mine Land Funds program, said the facility phase has already helped remove the tipple structure from the site. She said the conversion of a mining-related facility to a growing agricultural sector under Project Thoroughbred shows the importance of collaboration among local partners.
An environmental review and removal of coal waste from the site will allow LPRIFA and grain marketing partnership Appalachian Grains to install the package-style grain facility and have it ready to accept grain shipments from Lee County and other regional growers by early 2025, said LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller.
Will Payne of Appalachian Grains said Thoroughbred is an opportunity to revive what was a thriving agricultural grant sector in Lee County. With 20,000 acres in Lee County used for grain farming in 1940, he said, that land use dropped to almost zero by 2017.
“This will enable the region to brand itself as the grower of choice,” Payne said of the growing demand across the U.S. for Southwest Virginia specialty grains for brewing. “(Thoroughbred) can help eliminate barriers to young people interested in farming full-time and also help provide a winter crop for farmers.”
Payne said Thoroughbred also works with Mountain Empire Community College’s Smart Farming program to help grain farmers apply technology and laboratory testing of soil and growing conditions to improve crop yields
Lee County Extension Agent Amy Tetterton said the grain storage facility will help cut the costs that growers now face getting their crop to the nearest grain facility in Louisville, Kentucky.
“It’s a four-hour drive for grain farmers in Lee County, and farmers want to get their crop to market quick,” Tetterton said, adding that diesel costs for trucking grain to Louisville eat into profits for that grain.
Russell County, Virginia grain farmer Drew Carter has been tapped to manage the Thoroughbred facility , and he said that the market for brewing specialty grains is strong.
“In terms of demand, the market only continues to grow,” said Carter. “My throughput has doubled.”
Wheat, triticale, corn, barley and rye from Southwest Virginia are in demand frow brewing operations across the U.S.
“I have shipped to 48 different states, including the Old Crow and Chicken Friend Zac Brown,” Carter said. “I also have an agreement with the North Georgia Steel Company to handle retail gran distribution to hobbyist brewers.”
“It’s great to see how our agricultural sector in Southwest Virginia will benefit from the redevelopment of an abandoned coal loadout facility,” said U.S. Representative Morgan Griffith. “The funds awarded to Project Thoroughbred will allow for the development of a Southwest grain terminal, positively impacting the agriculture base and craft beverage industry in the region.”
“Aggregating the region’s grain at this facility will not only give our farmers confidence that there is a market but allow us to scale production to meet growing industry demands,” Payne added.
