KINGSPORT — If you need a Halloween costume for your dachshund, delectable dog treats for your Shizu or even feeder insects for your reptilian pets, Brittany Hollembeak, the owner of Toadally Pets in downtown Kingsport, hopes you’ll turn to her new business.

Toadally Pets treat containers

Toadally Pets offers freeze-dried treats as well as all-natural treats and more.

“I have always loved animals and have had a lot of different kinds of animals,” Hollembeak said from behind the counter at Toadally Pets. “I wanted to offer something unique for the area that offers something for all kinds of different pets.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Toadally Pets pet costumes vertical

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video