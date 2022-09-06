KINGSPORT — If you need a Halloween costume for your dachshund, delectable dog treats for your Shizu or even feeder insects for your reptilian pets, Brittany Hollembeak, the owner of Toadally Pets in downtown Kingsport, hopes you’ll turn to her new business.
“I have always loved animals and have had a lot of different kinds of animals,” Hollembeak said from behind the counter at Toadally Pets. “I wanted to offer something unique for the area that offers something for all kinds of different pets.”
Hollembeak recently opened her pet supplies store at the corner of Shelby and Center streets with the goal of offering supplies for an array of animals. However, she also aims to offer information and goods some pet owners might not find at big-box pet stores.
“I know a lot of bigger stores don’t always have complete or accurate information on caring for animals, especially exotics and reptiles,” Hollembeak said.
That’s why Hollembeak offers items like Dubia roaches for bearded dragons and geckos and handmade sugar glider toys.
“You can’t really find many of those,” Hollembeak said, standing in front of the rack of toys, “so I make them.”
Hollembeak owns a bearded dragon, leopard gecko and sugar glider and also a few dogs — one of which named Nipper, whom she plans to bring along to the shop.
“I really love animals, and I love seeing them all the time,” Hollembeak said. “I used to always love going to the pet store just to be able to see the animals and look at all the different stuff. And growing up, my uncle had cows next door, and we had ducks and chickens and goats.”
The store’s most popular items, she said, are the dog treats that sit behind the counter, along with cat treats, as well as freeze-dried and all-natural dog treats.
Toadally Pets also offer “doggy bling,” as Hollembeak calls it, along with racks of pet costumes and even pet-themed jewelry for animal lovers.
“You see a lot of people walking their dogs downtown but there's not really anything downtown for dogs,” Hollembeak said. “So I thought it’d be a good spot for people to bring their pets in and get them something special.”
She also aims to help the local animal shelter, Petworks, with donations through the store. The store’s recent ribbon-cutting ceremony even featured local shelter pets that are currently up for adoption as well as an opportunity to collect donations for the shelter.
“We’re trying to help them a little bit,” Hollembeak said. “We collect donations on a regular basis here to help them. And we have a collection basket here where we can donate food and supplies.”
But mostly, she said, her store is dedicated to helping others find the right supplies for their beloved furry — and scaly — friends.
“Just to offer a resource where people can find what they need for their pets,” Hollembeak said when asked her reason for opening Toadally Pets. I want to help people find what they’re looking for.”
Toadally Pets is located at 132 W. Center St., Kingsport, 37660. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call (423) 765-0519 or find Toadally Pets on Facebook.