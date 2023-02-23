Cotton candy Parker Pickup Kids Business Expo horizontal

Parker Pickup was an-eighth grader at Sevier Middle School when he offered Pop Rocks-infused cotton candy at the Kids Business Expo in February of 2022. The 2023 edition will be this Friday at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort and Convention Center during the Fourth Friday Business Breakfast of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.

 MARINA WATERS/Kingsport Times-News

KINGSPORT — Some local students will try their hands at entrepreneurship during an event within an event Friday morning.

Kingsport Chamber

The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce will host the third annual Kids Business Expo at MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort and Convention Center.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

For more information on the Kingsport Chamber, go to KingsportChamber.org or call (423) 392-8800. On social media, the chamber’s Facebook page is Your Kingsport Chamber and the Twitter account is @kptchamber. The chamber also has Instagram, LinkedIn and a YouTube channel.