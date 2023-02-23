Parker Pickup was an-eighth grader at Sevier Middle School when he offered Pop Rocks-infused cotton candy at the Kids Business Expo in February of 2022. The 2023 edition will be this Friday at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort and Convention Center during the Fourth Friday Business Breakfast of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.
KINGSPORT — Some local students will try their hands at entrepreneurship during an event within an event Friday morning.
The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce will host the third annual Kids Business Expo at MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort and Convention Center.
Students from Sevier and Robinson middle schools, both in Kingsport City Schools, will set up booths to sell their wares during the event. The breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m. in the Cattails Ballroom.
The expo is hosted by the Kingsport Chamber’s Education and Workforce Development department alongside the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship or KOSBE.
The expo is designed to give students an opportunity to develop their entrepreneurial skills.
“We want them to be creative,” said Lora Barnett, the chamber’s executive director of government relations and workforce development. “They have to fill out an application, submit their information — almost like a business plan.”
Students also have a chance to take home some cash, as they will be highlighted during the breakfast, where attendees will be encouraged to shop.
“What we want to do is inspire the next entrepreneur,” Barnett said, “and give them an opportunity to see what it would be like to own their own business — even if we just plant that seed.”
Event sponsors include Eastman Credit Union and Tele-Optics.
In 2004, the Kingsport Chamber and city of Kingsport jointly formed the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship or KOSBE, to nurture, counsel and encourage the continued robust growth and development of startups and existing small businesses in Kingsport.
On Feb. 15, 2011, the chamber announced the new partnership between KOSBE and the Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) becoming the TSBDC at ETSU Kingsport Affiliate Office.
