Greg Campanello’s timing was perfect. Through his work in the mobile home and camper business in Elkhart, Indiana, he knew of Johnson City. And he could sense that it was a place on the move.
In July 1963, East Tennessee State College became East Tennessee State University. And that year, north of Johnson City, in an area surrounded by cornfields, Campanello opened Greg’s Pizza.
Campanello is deceased, but his family still runs pizza joints in Elkhart. The Johnson City business he started is still thriving, too. Now at age 60, it is one of Northeast Tennessee’s oldest pizza restaurants, if not the oldest.
Eddy Zayas-Bazán grew up eating Greg’s Pizza on the south side of Johnson City, at a location that no longer exists, in the Wright’s Plaza Shopping Center on Greenwood Drive. He now owns Greg’s, both the Broyles Drive store in north Johnson City and the one on Elk Avenue in Elizabethton.
Zayas-Bazán has wisely kept the original name on the business and even visited the Campanello family in Elkhart to learn more of its history.
“I love traditions, and I love legacies,” he told me. “The Campanello children were happy that I was interested in carrying on their father’s tradition.”
Although the Elizabethton Greg’s features dine-in seating, the Johnson City version has always been carryout. There, in an average week, some 1,400 boxes of pizza go out the door.
Those red-inked boxes carry the addresses of both the Northeast Tennessee Greg’s establishments as well as the three in Elkhart. They also describe the product as “volcano pizza.” Former Greg’s owner Mike Cunningham once told me the term goes back to the days when the pizzas used to be packed in bags that were inflated into the shape of a cone to keep the toppings from sticking.
My first taste of Greg’s pizza occurred in October 1971. Back then, the pizzas were all cut with scissors. Zayas-Bazán says those kinds of scissors are impossible to find now, so employees cut the pizzas into one-inch slices with a mezzaluna, a rounded blade with two handles.
Another defining characteristic of a Greg’s pizza is the placement of the cheese. It’s the last ingredient to be added, forming an edible insulator for the meats and vegetables beneath.
Greg’s uses mozzarella cheese from the Grande company in Wisconsin, a business started by Italian immigrants in 1941. Grande works with Wisconsin dairy producers to create what it calls “world-class, artisan Italian cheese.”
But even more basic to the taste of a Greg’s pizza is the dough.
“It has to be proofed properly and be the right texture,” Zayas-Bazán says. “If it’s too thin, you’re going to have a hole in it. If it’s over-proofed, it’s going to taste like beer. You don’t want that. Not in a pizza, anyway.”
Vegetable toppings at Greg’s are hand-chopped, not poured out of a bag. And among the traditions Zayas-Bazán has preserved is the making of Italian sausage for his pizzas, which takes place two to three times each week, using 90% lean fresh pork. The recipe is exactly the same as the one Greg Campanello used.
“Our model is a labor-intensive model,” said Zayas-Bazán. “We focus on freshness. We don’t scrimp on anything. People say ‘Your pizzas are not cheap.’ They’re not cheap. But I don’t want to put out a cheap product.”
Zayas-Bazán is a proud Cuban-American. He was born in Coral Gables, Florida, just two weeks after his parents left Cuba. His father, Eduardo, is a veteran of the Bay of Pigs invasion who taught Spanish and served as chair of the foreign languages department for many years at ETSU. Consistent with his heritage, Eddy keeps slices of tres leches cake for sale at Greg’s all the time.
When he took over the business, he converted from using legal pads to computerized cash registers, and he increased the number of female employees, including Manager Marlee Berry, always unflappable no matter how many orders are being called in.
In short, Eddy Zayas-Bazán combined his corporate knowledge gained from a career working for Procter & Gamble with his respect for Johnson City traditions. He embraced the new but was careful to preserve the best of the old. The pizza oven to the right as customers face the counter is original to the restaurant, operating at a consistent 450 degrees since 1963.
After all these years, the words of the old radio jingle still ring true:
Go to Greg’s Pizza,
It’s so neat.
Greg’s world-famous pizza,
It’s fun to eat.
For pizza made so deliciously,
Greg’s Pizza, it’s fun, you’ll see.
