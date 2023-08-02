KINGSPORT — The Appalachian Honey Boutique will be one of the newest additions at Fort Henry Mall after winning the Search for Kingsport’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop.

The search was part of The American Dream Project, a small business initiative started by the Hull Property Group in 2019. The project “works to encourage small business growth by giving local business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to make the dream of operating their own store a reality,” according to their website.

