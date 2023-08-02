KINGSPORT — The Appalachian Honey Boutique will be one of the newest additions at Fort Henry Mall after winning the Search for Kingsport’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop.
The search was part of The American Dream Project, a small business initiative started by the Hull Property Group in 2019. The project “works to encourage small business growth by giving local business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to make the dream of operating their own store a reality,” according to their website.
In previous years, The American Dream Project has brought businesses such as Home Styling Studio, Just Dandy Boutique and Kingsport Gifting Co. to the Fort Henry Mall.
"The Kingsport area is home to so many talented business owners and entrepreneurs,” said Lindsey Mueller, director of the American Dream Project. “We are extremely excited to welcome Appalachian Honey Boutique to the Mall this holiday season."
The boutique will be officially opened by Oct. 1 through the end of 2023. According to their website, The Appalachian Honey Boutique is a size-inclusive women’s boutique. Their main location is in Bristol, Virginia.
“We feel privileged to have been selected as the Next Great Pop-Up Shop in Kingsport for this holiday season,” said Jessica and Sheena, co-owners of The Appalachian Honey Boutique. “Our team is eagerly looking forward to showcasing an exceptional range of apparel and gifts designed exclusively for our customers. We are thrilled to be part of the community and committed to our continued growth within the Tri-Cities region.”