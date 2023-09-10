WEBER CITY — Chris Powers started thinking about bringing an axe throwing facility to Scott County after visiting a similar place in Georgia.

He visited his daughter while she was on the job at the axe throwing place and thought a business like that would do well in Scott County. He spent several years thinking it over, but is now in the process of making it a reality as 23 Axe.


For more information visit, https://23axe.com/.

