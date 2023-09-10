WEBER CITY — Chris Powers started thinking about bringing an axe throwing facility to Scott County after visiting a similar place in Georgia.
He visited his daughter while she was on the job at the axe throwing place and thought a business like that would do well in Scott County. He spent several years thinking it over, but is now in the process of making it a reality as 23 Axe.
The axe throwing facility is aptly named 23 Axe based on its proximity to U.S. Highway 23. He wanted to start this kind of business to bring more entertainment options to the area.
“Scott County really has nothing going on over here for entertainment, so I said I’m gonna do it anyway,” said Powers, owner of 23 Axe. “We’ve been roughly a little over a year trying to get everything together.”
He picked the location right next to the future home of the Weber City Volunteer Fire Department after running into the fire chief at the store.
“We had looked at a couple other places and I ran into the fire chief at the store here and I was talking to him, and he said he could put me in here,” Powers said. “You gotta be picky because you got a minimum 10-foot ceiling height you have to have.”
The venue will have 8 lanes for axe throwing. There will also be a lounge area for customers to order food and drink from the new restaurant coming in next door; there’s a door that connects directly to the restaurant’s kitchen from the lounge.
Visitors will also be able to watch TV from the lounge as they eat.
Twenty-Three Axe is still in the installation stage, putting in heating, ventilation, air conditioning and painting walls, but Powers hopes to open up by at least mid-October. They have already built out the main walls, store frames and put in bathrooms.
“I’m hoping for the first week of October,” Powers said. “It’s my birthday week, so it would be a good birthday present to get it all open.”
Powers also served as Mayor of Weber City from November 2021 to August 2023. He said he had the idea before he was mayor but didn’t have the chance to do anything with it until after he was elected.
“I’m hoping that with this people will come in and say, ‘Hey, that place is packed, let’s bring our business to Weber City,’” mentioned Powers. “I hope it’s not a fad and it stays around like bowling and trampoline parks and any kind of entertaining business.”