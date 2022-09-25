John Osborne

John Osborne, assistant to the Sullivan County Commission

 RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net

BLOUNTVILLE — Veteran Kingsport Times News reporter John H. Osborne III has become the first assistant to the Sullivan County Commission.

The 24-member commission voted to create the position, to be supervised by the commission chairman, at its monthly meeting Aug. 18.

Richard Venable

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable
Sullivan County courthouse
Gary Stidham

Sullivan County Commissioner Gary Stidham

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video