BLOUNTVILLE — Veteran Kingsport Times News reporter John H. Osborne III has become the first assistant to the Sullivan County Commission.
The 24-member commission voted to create the position, to be supervised by the commission chairman, at its monthly meeting Aug. 18.
Job duties of the commission assistant, according to that resolution, include but are not limited to research; writing and filing resolutions, summaries and fiscal notes for commissioners; helping prepare documents and presentations by commissioners; distributing information on current resolutions to the public and media; archiving and indexing resolutions; grant writing; and other duties as assigned by the commission chairman, who historically and currently is the county mayor.
“We’re fortunate to have someone of John’s talent and knowledge available to us,” Mayor Richard Venable said in an interview on Friday. Venable said Osborne, who covered county government for the Kingsport Times News for more than two decades, knows county government “as well as anybody in the county.”
Osborne, 59, is a Kingsport native and Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate whose byline was J.H. Osborne. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from East Tennessee State University with a double major in political science and history. He is single, lives in Kingsport, is a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church and is the live-in caregiver to his mother Wanda, 89.
Osborne will make $48,000 a year in the position which is salaried with no contract. Commissioner Gary Stidham was lead sponsor on the resolution to create the position approved 21-2 with one absent. Stidham with initial co-sponsor Commissioner Andrew Cross were joined by all those voting in the affirmative. Commissioners Dwight King and Herschel Glover voted no, and Commissioner Todd Broughton abstained. (Broughton did not win re-election Aug. 4 and was replaced on the new commission that took office Sept. 1.)
The resolution allocated $75,000 to establish the position, including salary, benefits, equipment and supplies. It also stipulated the assistant’s office would be in the historic Sullivan County Courthouse.
Stidham in a county news release said the concept of a new position dedicated to serve primarily as professional support staff to the commission had been a topic of discussion for four years. Earlier this year he said it became clear the time had come to get the ball rolling.
“The mayor’s administrative assistant had over the years taken on more and more work assisting county commissioners,” Stidham said. “She did great, but we really need our own person. With the change in the mayor’s administrative assistant position, and the beginning of a new four-year commission term, it was a good time to follow through on this.”
Angela Taylor left the mayor’s assistant position after she was elected Sullivan County Trustee in August, an election that also saw 10 new commissioners elected to four-year terms along with 14 returning ones.
Stidham said the commission elects a chairman each year, all 24 seats on the commission come up for election every four years, and the new position will offer a continuity throughout any changes. “He has a long history of accuracy when it comes to researching and writing about complicated issues in an understandable way,” Stidham said.
Venable said he hopes Osborne can help document the history of the 243-year-old commission, once a 48-member County Court with “squires” as members, about which “there’s not a lot out there.”
Osborne, an award- winning journalist with 35 years of experience in the newspaper business, accepted the job Sept. 1 and began working for the county Sept. 15 after working out a two-week notice for the Times News.
During his 30 years there, 25 full time and five part time, Osborne covered various “beats.” He wrote a personal column for the past five years for the Sunday Metro page and covered Sullivan County for more than 20 years.
He said he is proud of having worked for the Times News and appreciated working for the Rau family business with a history of serving the community. Osborne came up with the rebranding name Six Rivers Media for the company and served as acting managing editor of the paper for the first quarter of 2021.
“It was a tough decision to leave the newspaper,” Osborne said. “But ultimately, I realized coming to work for the county commission was the best way for me to continue serving the community at this time in my life and career. I look forward to putting my skills and knowledge of county government to use for the commission and the residents of Sullivan County.”
Six Rivers Media CEO Allen Rau said the company will miss Osborne but wishes him the best in his new job with the county.
“We appreciate the years of hard work John put in and how much he means to the community,” Rau said. “While we will certainly miss his presence in the building, we wish him the best in this next opportunity.”