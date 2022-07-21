BRISTOL, Va. — FedEx Ground is planning to open a 251,000-square-foot distribution center on Bonham Road in the Exit 7 area, just outside the Bristol city limits in Washington County.
The company is entering into a lease agreement for a new distribution station, said Dave Hill, media relations for FedEx Ground, in response to an inquiry from Bristol Now.
The facility is expected to be “operational” in 2023, he said. A time frame for the start and completion of construction was not released.
Hill would not say how many workers are expected to be employed at the facility. That number will be released closer to the opening date, which will also be announced later, Hill said. He did say the workforce will be a mix of full-time and part-time team members.
The main entrance to the facility will be on Bonham Road, he said.
On Friday, a large parcel of land that runs from the end of Bonham Road all the way to Thomas Road was busy with workers and construction equipment. The site being worked on goes up over a large hill and appears to end next to the new Amazon Distribution Center on Thomas Road.
In comparison, the FedEx facility will be nearly 3.5 times larger than the Amazon center, which totaled 72,000 square feet when it opened in September 2021.
Hill said the Bonham Road site was chosen because of its “ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.”
The FedEx Ground distribution center will contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions, according to Hill.
He did not respond to a question about whether FedEx Ground will work with the Bristol Amazon facility.
Attempts to speak with Washington County Administrator Jason Berry and Board of Supervisors Chairman Saul Hernandez about the county’s role in landing FedEx and what it will mean for the county were unsuccessful.
FedEx Ground has 625 facilities, 185,000 team members and 40 hubs, and it moves 9 million packages per day, according to its website.
The company offers “fast, economical delivery in the U.S. and Canada and is faster to more locations than UPS Ground in the U.S.,” according to the FedEx website.
The FedEx center is being built within sight of the UPS Customer Center that has been on Bonham Road for many years.
According to news reports, in 2022, FedEx Ground has announced a number of new distribution centers totaling around 250,000 square feet in states including Tennessee, West Virginia, Kentucky, Alabama, Kansas and Texas.