KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Fire Department were called to the scene of a fire at Fatz Cafe late Sunday evening.

Around 11:30 p.m., the Kingsport Fire Department responded to the call to take care of a structure fire. They were able to quickly stop the fire, according to a release from the fire department.


Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you