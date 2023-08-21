enterprise featured Fatz Cafe in Kingsport closes temporarily after structure fire ALLISON WINTERS awinters@sixriversmedia.com Allison Winters Author email Aug 21, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Kingsport Fire Department handles fire at Fatz Cafe in Kingsport. Contributed/Kingsport Fire Department ALLISON WINTERS awinters@sixriversmedia.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Fire Department were called to the scene of a fire at Fatz Cafe late Sunday evening.Around 11:30 p.m., the Kingsport Fire Department responded to the call to take care of a structure fire. They were able to quickly stop the fire, according to a release from the fire department.The restaurant will be closed until further repairs are made.Management for the Kingsport location said they had no further statements at this time.Fatz Cafe is located at 2610 W Stone Drive beside Walmart. Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Allison Winters Author email Follow Allison Winters Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Tennessee ranked as the sixth least expensive gas market in the nation Fatz Cafe in Kingsport closes temporarily after structure fire You can help name a spotless giraffe at Bright's Zoo O'Charley's in Kingsport closes doors for good Rockin' on the Doe free concert takes place this Saturday at Covered Bridge Park Get Involved: Local history, heritage and the symphony ON AIR Local Events