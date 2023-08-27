KINGSPORT — Jesse and Greg Raleigh started a trash can cleaning service after realizing there was an investment opportunity for this area.
Greg Raleigh, father of Jesse Raleigh, has served as a mechanic at a local car dealership for the past 25 years. Jesse Raleigh, owner of his own lawn care business, recognized the business opportunity in a new market.
“As far as we know, we’re the first and only to offer this service,” said Jesse Raleigh. “We want to do something outside of the box that’s not already here in a type of market that’s not saturated.”
Their business, Clean Can Solutions, washes and sanitizes trash cans with water up to 230 degrees Fahrenheit at 3500 pounds per square inch. This helps remove grime and bacteria built up inside the trash can.
Jesse Raleigh stumbled upon the idea for the business through social media. Greg Raleigh explained how their services are commonplace in other areas across the globe.
“It’s a relatively new industry,” Greg Raleigh said. “It’s only been in the United States for 10 or 12 years. It’s a lot bigger in Europe, they’ve been doing it for years in Europe. It’s as common as going to the dentist or having your yard mowed.”
Clean Can Solutions offers one-time, monthly and commercial dumpster cleanings as well as residential can cleanings. They currently service areas including Bristol, Jonesborough, Bluff City and Kingsport.
According to Jesse Raleigh, one of the top selling points is the affordability of the service.
“It’s literally less than what it would cost you to have a meal DoorDashed,” Jesse Raleigh mentioned. “We’ve noticed a lot of our customers are people that are moving here from outside the Tri-Cities from other states that have had the service prior. They’re really happy to find out that somebody is offering it here now.”
One-time bin cleanings costs $50, and residential trash can cleaning costs $25 monthly per can.
“I mean, everybody’s welcomed in the idea of the fact that they can get their cans clean and not have to do it themselves,” said Greg Raleigh. “It’s very cost effective.”
Since opening at the beginning of July, the business duo has seen their client list grow. They have already participated in community events such as the Kingsport Independence Day Parade and Fun Fest Parade.
“Everyday the business is picking up more and more steam,” Greg Raleigh said. “Just like anything else, you have to start with one customer and build from the one customer and that’s what we’re doing.”