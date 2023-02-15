In ASD’s FARM program, interns have what a news release called a unique opportunity to work with a wide variety of experienced farmers, who are willing to share the pitfalls and successes associated with running a farm business in Central Appalachia.
Interns receive guidance and direction from FARM mentors, who will help them identify and prioritize their learning goals during the internship. Written learning goals will be used to guide interns through the growing season and are likely to change over time as they learn more about the business of running a working farm operation.
The 2023 FARM mentors include: Tumbling Creek Cider Company Orchards & production facility, Mcmullen Family Homestead, Creative Seeds Farm, TNT Farm N Greenhouse, Stormbrew Farm, Harvest Table Farm, Natural Beauty Farm and Kelly Ridge Farms LLC.
FARM is the region’s first on-farm internship program that connects interested people with working farmers who mentor them in a variety of ways.
FARM program counties are Hancock, Hawkins, Greene, Washington Sullivan Carter and Johnson in Tennessee and Lee Scott, Wise, Russell, Washington Buchanan, Tazewell, Smyth, Grayson and Wythe in Southwest Virginia.
However, over the years, ASD has expanded its reach from Northeast Tennessee and far Southwest Virginia to include partners in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, enabling the organization to bring resources back to the region. For more information, go online to https://asdevelop.org.