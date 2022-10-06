RICHMOND — While the commonwealth’s new energy plan envisions a nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia in a decade, Wise County will see a series of energy demonstration sites in about two years.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced plans for the first of two demonstration sites under the Discovery, Education, Learning and Technology Accelerator initiative.
Three agencies and private partners — the Virginia Department of Energy, the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority and business development and marketing group InvestSWVA — will be behind the effort, Youngkin said.
Funding for the initiative comes from a $975,000 Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization grant.
Will Payne with InvestSWVA said Wednesday the first site will be located on a former mined land area in the Meade Fork area near Pound. That land is owned by the Cumberland Forest Limited Partnership and managed by the Nature Conservancy, he added.
Payne said the Pound area could be operating as a technology demonstrator in about two years with a focus on solar power and storage technology. Another site should be announced in late October, he added, and that site could focus on geothermal power and hydrogen production for power generation.
A concept drawing of the site includes a wind turbine along with solar power arrays.
Appalachian Power and Dominion Energy Virginia will be among the lead partners for the Pound site.
Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore — R-Gate City and co-chair of InvestSWVA — said the DELTA project will be another way for Southwest Virginia to boost its economic competitiveness.
“Energy is a business we know,” said Kilgore. “On behalf of the region’s entire legislative delegation, I can say we believe that this research effort linked with economic development will create new opportunities for the entire region.”