Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Board Chair Bill Franklin, holding bow, joined state and regional employment agency representatives Wednesday for the official ribbon cutting for the Virginia Career Works/Virginia Employment Commission center in Wise.
WISE — Officials say the third home of Wise County’s Virginia Employment Commission office means more room for more programs to help the area’s job seekers.
Officials from the VEC and Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Board cut the official ribbon for the new site at the Ridgeview Shopping Center, which houses the local VEC office as well as Virginia Career Works.
VCW Wise Center manager Jason Sartin said the two organizations made the move from a smaller office next to the Norton Department of Motor Vehicles office March 1. That move already has allowed VCW and VEC to host on-site events and training at what had been a restaurant a decade ago.
“We closed the Norton office on Feb. 28,” said Sartin. “OneMarch 1, we hosted a job fair the first day we opened.”
VEC’s office manager Chris Sanders said the additional 3,000 square feet of space will allow a range of services under the same roof for people seeking unemployment assistance or looking for a new job or career.
Besides VEC’s help for job seekers or people filing for unemployment benefits, Sanders said VCW, social services agencies, job training programs and community colleges will be able to coordinate under the same roof to serve the public.
“We could have someone coming to VEC and we could ask them if they might be interested in training for a new career path,” said Sanders. “We could direct them to somebody just a few feet away. When we are certified as a true one-stop center, that will mean all these partners will be available in one place.”
“There’s nothing more frustrating for a client than to be set up for an appointment and then being told they need to go across town or the county,” Sanders added. “Besides taking up more time, transportation and gas are not cheap.”
Sartin said the bigger Wise site offers additional space for training and meetings for clients. Being able to link clients with a community college’s job training programs in the same building will help streamline clients’ search for careers with good pay, he added.
“The pandemic caused a lot of things to struggle, Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Board Chair Mike Franklin said before the ribbon cutting, “and it makes me proud to be part of a group bringing these services together.”
Franklin said the larger center comes at a time when opportunities for data centers and other businesses mean more opportunities for digital technology jobs.
Sanders said the first VEC office in Wise County opened in 1934 in the old Appalachia Hardware Building. In 1979, he added, the VEC office moved to its Norton location for a 44-year stay.
VEC partnered with the Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Board in 1995, Sanders said, and VEC staffer Larry Mullins has been part of the Wise County staff for 50 years.
“We will not be partaking in the next move in 2068, but Larry will,” Sanders said to the audience’s laughter.
The VCW Wise center, 251 Ridgeview Road SW, Wise, is open Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.