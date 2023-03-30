Virginia Career Works ribbon cutting in wise

Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Board Chair Bill Franklin, holding bow, joined state and regional employment agency representatives Wednesday for the official ribbon cutting for the Virginia Career Works/Virginia Employment Commission center in Wise.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

WISE — Officials say the third home of Wise County’s Virginia Employment Commission office means more room for more programs to help the area’s job seekers.

Officials from the VEC and Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Board cut the official ribbon for the new site at the Ridgeview Shopping Center, which houses the local VEC office as well as Virginia Career Works.

