Eastman

Eastman Chemical Co. is Kingsport’s largest employer.

Eastman Chemical Co. ranks as the No. 1 employer in the Kingsport, with 6,500 workers, according to the city’s Principal Employers report for fiscal year 2022.

Eastman makes up 9.3% of total Sullivan County employment, the report states.


