Eastman Chemical Co. is Kingsport's largest employer. Contributed photo

Eastman Chemical Co. ranks as the No. 1 employer in the Kingsport, with 6,500 workers, according to the city's Principal Employers report for fiscal year 2022.Eastman makes up 9.3% of total Sullivan County employment, the report states.Partner industrial ranked second with 2,000 employees.Ballad Health/Holston Valley Community Hospital ranked third with 1,456 employees.Rounding out the Top 10:No. 4 — Kingsport City Schools: 1,172No. 5 — BAE SYSTEMS Ordnance Systems, Inc: 948 No. 6 — City of Kingsport: 789No. 7 — Eastman Credit Union: 671No. 8 — Holston Medical Group: 592No. 9 — Ballad Health/Indian Path Community Hospital: 416No. 10 — TEC Industrial Maintenance & Construction: 397SOURCE: NETWORKS/Sullivan Partnership & Employers