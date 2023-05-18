WISE — Nashville chef and restaurateur Sean Brock will deliver the keynote speech at the Eighth Annual Economic Forum at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on May 25.
The 2023 SWVA Economic Forum is a day-long conference held at the College’s David J. Prior Convocation Center. It returns this year as a hybrid conference where participants can attend either online or in person. Sponsors include GO Virginia Region One and UVA Wise.
Brock, a New York Times bestselling author, has ben featured on popular television shows including “Mind of a Chef” and “Chef’s Table.” He is also the chef and restaurateur behind four Nashville restaurants: Joyland, The Continental, Audrey and June.
Tom Barkin, president & CEO of Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Virginia, will deliver the Forum’s state of the Region address, highlighting what opportunities lie ahead for the rural communities of Southwest Virginia.
Presentations during the Forum include:
• Creative Solutions to the Talent Pipeline: Learn how stakeholders are utilizing innovative solutions and data to alleviate workforce pains for their regional employers.
• The New Wave of Energy: Energy comes in all shapes and sizes. From solar to nuclear to windmills on the East Coast, Virginia is taking strides to be one of the nation’s leaders in energy innovation. Join this panel of experts to learn how Southwest Virginia is keeping its energy roots while pivoting into a wave of new opportunity.
• Changing Dynamics of Communities: Rural communities are becoming more innovative than ever before. “West Virginia’s Wonder Woman,” Stephanie Tyree, will share how to advance your community and capitalize on untapped resources for coal-impacted communities.
• Defining Your Region: Is passenger rail and an inland port on the horizon for Southwest Virginia? Learn how these avenues of transportation could open the region up to a world of opportunity.