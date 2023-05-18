SWVA Economic Forum - Sean Brock

Sean Brock, keynote speaker at the 2023 SWVA Economic Forum May 25 at UVA Wise

WISE — Nashville chef and restaurateur Sean Brock will deliver the keynote speech at the Eighth Annual Economic Forum at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on May 25.

The 2023 SWVA Economic Forum is a day-long conference held at the College’s David J. Prior Convocation Center. It returns this year as a hybrid conference where participants can attend either online or in person. Sponsors include GO Virginia Region One and UVA Wise.

