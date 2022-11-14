KINGSPORT — On Nov. 16-17, Eastman Chemical Company will conduct tests of its internal alarm systems at the Kingsport location.

Tests will occur starting at 8 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. during each of the designated dates. This site-wide testing includes the vapor release alerting system, ensuring it works properly.

