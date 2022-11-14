featured Eastman to conduct tests on Thursday, Friday ALLISON WINTERS awinters@timesnews.net Allison Winters Author email Nov 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email EASTMAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — On Nov. 16-17, Eastman Chemical Company will conduct tests of its internal alarm systems at the Kingsport location.Tests will occur starting at 8 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. during each of the designated dates. This site-wide testing includes the vapor release alerting system, ensuring it works properly.Neighbors of Eastman could notice the activation of the blue light alert and alarm systems during this time.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Testing Eastman Medicine Preparedness Alerting Activation System Neighbor Alarm System Eastman Chemical Company Technology Alert Kingsport Allison Winters Author email Follow Allison Winters Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR