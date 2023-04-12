KINGSPORT — Julie McAlindon, Eastman senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, has been announced as a member of Supply Chain Magazine’s Top 100 Women in Supply Chain for 2023.

The magazine recognizes females in the industry working to support and promote underrepresented groups and populations in their professions. Her name was listed among other notable representatives from companies such as Intel, Google, LEGO and AT&T. These professionals are chosen and ranked based on a criteria established by a team of internal analysts who review and research each nominee.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you