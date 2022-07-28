KINGSPORT — Eastman released its second quarter financial results Thursday afternoon with increased sales and net earnings.
The Kingsport-based company saw a 15% revenue increase across the quarter (which excludes the impact of the divested rubber additives and adhesives resins product lines sale). Eastman also saw $2.78 billion in sales revenue, up from $2.65 billion from the second quarter for 2021. A press release from the company reaffirms its projected $9.50 to $10 adjusted earnings per share for 2022.
“Our record second-quarter revenue and adjusted EPS reflect strong performance across the company despite a challenging and dynamic global economic environment,” said Mark Costa, Eastman board chair and CEO, in the release. “We are doing an outstanding job of implementing price increases to recover spread compression from significantly elevated costs of raw material, energy, distribution, and other inflationary pressures. We also continue to benefit from our innovation-driven growth model, which is driving growth above our underlying end markets in our specialty product lines. Going forward, we remain focused on delivering strong financial results while also making great progress on our circular initiatives, which we expect will be a meaningful accelerator to our growth in the coming years.”
The company also saw $256 million in net earnings before interest and taxes compared to Eastman’s loss of $144 million in the second quarter of last year.
Rising costs and inflation also had an impact on the company’s financial results as well.
In the first half of 2022, the release said, cash from operating activities was $262 million compared to $642 million in the first half of 2021. According to Eastman, “The decline was primarily due to an increased use of cash in working capital, driven by continued inflationary pressures, variable compensation payouts, and reduced cash earnings resulting from divested (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.)”
“We also expect a number of headwinds, including slowing global economic growth, higher costs for energy and some raw materials, continued supply chain challenges for the global auto market and a stronger U.S. dollar,” Costa said, in part, in the release. “With these increasing challenges, we are taking actions to drive growth and recover spreads to maintain our expectation for 2022 adjusted EPS to be between $9.50 and $10.00, which at the midpoint would be 10 percent growth year over year. We also expect operating cash flow to be approximately $1.5 billion.”
Looking ahead, Costa said he expects Eastman to deliver “above end-market growth” in its specialty product lines and increased prices in response to the current U.S. economic state.
“Our second-quarter results demonstrated the resilience of our portfolio as we delivered record revenue and adjusted EPS despite a challenging and dynamic global business environment. Looking to the second half of the year, we expect to leverage our innovation-driven growth model to deliver above end-market growth in our specialty product lines. We also expect to continue raising prices, particularly in our specialty product lines, in response to persistently high inflation.”
Eastman is headquartered in Kingsport and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world with customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $10.5 billion. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.
