By ALLISON WINTERS
KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. announced its fourth quarter financial results this week with decreased sales revenue and earnings, and a one-cent profit per share.
The company saw a decrease in net earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), from $578 million in 2021’s fourth quarter to $76 million in 2022’s fourth quarter. The change was attributed to unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates and higher selling prices, according to a company press release.
Additionally, the company experienced difficulties due to Winter Storm Elliott, which brought cold temperatures and had a $20 million impact on the adjusted EBIT due to energy and higher manufacturing costs.
The company’s sales revenue decreased 12% in comparison to 2021’s fourth quarter, but saw a 1% increase based on yearly sales revenue from 2021 to 2022.
“We ended the year with a challenging fourth quarter primarily due to lower demand in key end markets and geographies, customer inventory destocking beyond normal seasonality, and limited benefit from lower raw material and energy costs in this reduced demand environment,” said Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO, in a statement. “Despite the significant challenges in the fourth quarter and throughout the year, we demonstrated commercial excellence in our pricing, made progress on new business revenue growth, and returned significant cash to shareholders.”
Some highlights from last year include $1.4 billion returned to stockholders through share repurchases and raised dividends, as well as more than $550 million of new business revenue delivered from specialty products. These specialty products look like protection film, interlayers, bio-based textiles and resin, which are expected to bring more than $600 million of new business revenue in 2023.
Eastman made progress on the methanolysis facility in Kingsport as the demand for copolyester continues to increase. Its second U.S. project is underway in partnership with PepsiCo, and they are working to select a site. Within the first phase, Eastman expects to use approximately 110,000 metric tons annually, according to the release.
The company reported progress on its recently announced project in France, with the project site selected in Normandy. This molecular recycling facility will make use of hard-to-recycle polyester waste and turn it into a usable resource. Brands like L’Oreal, Estee Lauder and Procter & Gamble have already expressed interest in the project, according to the release.
Looking ahead, Costa said that Eastman is taking action to reduce manufacturing, supply chain and non-manufacturing costs this year.
They hope to break ground on the second facility in the United States and France by the end of 2023 and start generating revenue at the Kingsport methanolysis facility this year.
“We enter 2023 during a challenging period for the global economy characterized by significant inventory destocking, soft end-market demand, and uncertainty about the full year,” Costa said. “As we developed our outlook, we included volume/mix expectations that reflect a manufacturing recession scenario that began in the fourth quarter. We expect aggressive inventory destocking to predominantly conclude in the first quarter with modest volume recovery in the back half of the year.”