Dobyns-Bennett High School students Carter Hyatt, Jackson Barnett, Conner White, Clay Carter and Samuel Deaton, all seniors, sign on for work-based learning with Eastman Chemical Co. during a signing ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the school.
Pictured from left are Owen Countiss, Tyler Crawford, Sebastin Easler and Ashlyn Forester. The West Ridge seniors, all 17, are the first Eastman Chemical Co. work-based learning cohort participants for Sullivan County Schools.
KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. is recruiting candidates for its 2023 Work-Based Learning program for the spring and fall semesters.
The program, now in its second year, provides productive work assignments in manufacturing for local students that build on their classroom-based instruction, allows them to gain employability skills and prepare them for future success, according to an Eastman news release.
It also pays them $15 an hour, and the schools give them credit.
Currently, 10 students from West Ridge and Dobyns-Bennett high schools are participating in the program. The students are working in three areas: fire equipment inspection and testing; metal shop fabrication; and production packaging.
The students earn $15 per hour during a four-hour shift each weekday during the school semester. In addition to work experience, students receive meaningful coaching and feedback from experienced front-line managers.
West Ridge or D-B students who are interested in applying for a Work-Based Learning position should contact their school counselor for more information about the program and the application process.
The program has plans to expand to other high schools in the near future.
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. It makes chemical, fibers and plastics. It employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries.
The company had 2021 revenues of approximately $10.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport. For more information, go online to www.eastman.com.