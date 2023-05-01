Eastman logo

KINGSPORT — Eastman has been honored as a 2023 VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer.

This award recognizes the company’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting veterans and the military-connected community. This recognition is a 2-level advancement for Eastman, which has received the “Recognized Employer” designation historically.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you