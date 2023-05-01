KINGSPORT — Eastman has been honored as a 2023 VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer.
This award recognizes the company’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting veterans and the military-connected community. This recognition is a 2-level advancement for Eastman, which has received the “Recognized Employer” designation historically.
“We are pleased to receive this honor from VETS Indexes for our commitment to ensuring veterans, active-duty service members and reservists are supported and feel welcomed in our company,” said Travis Smith, senior vice president of Additives & Functional Products.
Smith, who also serves as executive sponsor for the EVETS Eastman Resource Group (ERG), added, “Veterans bring numerous and valuable skill sets to our company, and we have a great legacy from the significant contributions they’ve made to our organization.”
Since its inception in 2017, the EVETS ERG has made progress in a number of areas in support of Eastman’s veterans, active-duty service members and reservists. This includes hiring veterans through Hiring Our Heroes; providing care packages to deployed personnel through Supplies for Soldiers; informing Eastman leaders of the unique skills veterans bring to the job; and maintaining veteran-related Eastman policies.
“Eastman stands out from the pack as one of the best employers nationwide for veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses,” said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes.
“As more and more employers recognize the cutting-edge technical skills and soft skills veterans bring to the workplace, the race to attract military- connected talent gets increasingly competitive. The number of organizations participating in the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards more than doubled since last year — but even in this highly competitive environment, Eastman distinguished itself as a leader among veteran employers and should be commended,” Altman said.
This year, a record number of 239 organizations participated in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, more than double the 118 participants in 2022. Of those, VETS Indexes recognized 200 organizations across the following award levels: 5 Star Employer, 4 Star Employer, 3 Star Employer, and Recognized Employer.
Not every responding organization made the cut — only those that demonstrated a strong commitment to veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves and military spouses. Participating organizations included companies large and small, government agencies and departments, nonprofit groups, colleges and universities.