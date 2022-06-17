Eastman Credit Union opened a new curbside branch on Thursday on Clinchfield Street. Members can now park in front of the business and call to be greeted with an employee outside without walking in.
The downtown location will offer multiple drive-thru lanes, curbside assistance and two lanes with interactive teller machines. These interactive teller machines will offer a video option that provides members with teller assistance as needed and will be available in the next few months.
ECU is one of the largest credit unions in the country, with $6.7 billion in assets. ECU is a not-for-profit financial service cooperative serving more than 270,000 members at 32 locations. ECU members have access to more than 56,200 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide as well as a range of financial services, including free checking and free online banking.