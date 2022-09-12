KINGSPORT — Eastman recently announced leadership changes within the Kingsport-based global company.
Eastman’s Mark Bogle has been appointed as Vice President, Global Operations Excellence, a press release from the company said. According to the release, Bogle will be responsible for the company’s global Operations Center of Excellence, which will serve as the center that develops, maintains and governs operational playbooks and standards that drive excellence across the manufacturing organization.
“Mark is passionate about training, developing leaders and aligning to standard practices that strengthen operations performance long term,” said Steve Crawford, Eastman Executive Vice President, Technology and Chief Manufacturing, Engineering and Sustainability Officer, in the release. “Mark has many years of experience in implementing operational and maintenance disciplines, and we will leverage his knowledge to drive improvements throughout our global manufacturing organization.”
Eastman also announced that Michelle Caveness is being appointed Vice President, Tennessee Operations Site Leader and Global Operations Support. According to the release, Caveness will leverage her broad leadership experience to drive continued operational improvements and position the company’s TNO Site in Kingsport for future growth.
“For the past two years, Michelle has been leading our Operations Transformation program, focusing on building our long-term capabilities to strengthen operations globally,” Crawford said in the release. “During that time, she worked closely with the TNO leadership team and as site leader she will drive toward continuous improvement in our processes and practices across our Kingsport plant.”
Bogle began his career more than 40 years ago as a chemical engineer at Eastman’s Longview, Texas site. Since then, the release said, he has held various leadership roles including site manager at the company’s two largest U.S. sites — Kingsport and Longview — and internationally at the company’s Singapore manufacturing plant.
Caveness has led organizations in engineering, manufacturing and technology, the release said. According to the release, she has driven development of new product commercializations and supported successful large-scale expansions in Asia, North America and Europe. She has also held a business leadership role as a global manufacturing leader for the company’s additives and functional products business.
Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. The company is headquartered in Kingsport and employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2021 revenues of approximately $10.5 billion. For more information, go to www.eastman.com.