KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. announced its second quarter financial results for 2023 on Thursday afternoon, with decreased sales revenue and earnings but an increase in cash flow.

The company saw a decrease in net earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), from $426 million in 2022’s second quarter to $323 million in 2023’s second quarter. This change was attributed to lower sales volume/mix and actions such as reducing inventory and increasing pension expense, according to a company press release.

Eastman Q2 2023 results

For more information about Eastman, visit https://www.eastman.com/.

