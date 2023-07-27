KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. announced its second quarter financial results for 2023 on Thursday afternoon, with decreased sales revenue and earnings but an increase in cash flow.
The company saw a decrease in net earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), from $426 million in 2022’s second quarter to $323 million in 2023’s second quarter. This change was attributed to lower sales volume/mix and actions such as reducing inventory and increasing pension expense, according to a company press release.
Cash flow from operating activities at Eastman did increase in comparison to last year’s second quarter from $245 million to $410 million. They returned $144 million to stockholders this quarter through dividends and share repurchases.
“Our second-quarter results demonstrated solid improvement compared with first quarter, reflecting continued commercial excellence in pricing and the benefit of lower raw material and energy costs,” said Mark Costa, board chair and CEO, in a prepared statement. “We delivered this performance despite a global economic environment that remained challenging due to weak primary demand particularly in consumer durables and building and construction end markets.”
While sales revenue did decrease by 17%, the weak demand of destocking across markets was offset by gains in the automotive, fiber and advanced materials sectors. Fibers saw a 33% sales revenue increase, which can also be linked to the higher selling prices.
Looking ahead, Costa said he expects to reduce manufacturing, supply chain and non-manufacturing costs by $200 million for the year, net of inflation.
“Looking to the second half, we continue to expect auto, aviation and other markets to modestly improve,” Costa said. “However, we have reduced our demand growth outlook and therefore now expect primary demand across many of our end markets to be stable compared with the first half.”