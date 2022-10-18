KINGSPORT — City leaders Tuesday will consider a resolution expanding the Downtown Redevelopment District by 24 acres along Center Street.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen also will consider moving forward with seeking construction documents and specifications to renovate of the Kingsport Public Library, with construction possibly starting in late spring, as well as allowing the mayor to sign off on a proposed dental clinic.
The voting meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the third floor board room of City Hall at 415 Broad St.
REDEVELOPMENT District ADDITION PROPOSED
The redevelopment addition, an area along Center Street from Wilcox Drive to the south to Sullivan Street to the north, would become eligible for TIF, or tax increment financing, to allow some tax money generated by new developments to be used to retire developer costs. That, in turn, could spur redevelopment but not force it without the consent of owners, economic development specialist Steven Bower and other city officials said.
“This has been considered a gateway to your downtown,” City Manager Chris McCartt told the seven-member BMA. In addition, it approximates the downtown facade grant boundaries.
Mayor Pat Shull and Alderman James Phillips said making the properties in the expansion zone eligible for tax increment financing won’t force redevelopment.
However, they said it is a tool that helped spur the development of the West Gate residential development on the old Walmart Stonegate site near U.S. Highway 11-W and Interstate 26 and the old Kingsport Mall, now the East Stone Commons near the intersection of Stone Drive and Eastman Road.
McCartt said the benefit to more than 20 residential properties along the proposed downtown expansion in the Model City would make such properties more attractive for purchase and redevelopment.
And for existing commercial property owners, they could reap the same benefit or decide to use TIF to redevelop the land themselves.
“We’re not kicking anybody out of the houses,” Shull said, with McCartt adding, “It’s really up to the property owners.” Shull said it has nothing to do with eminent domain, the public taking and paying for private land for public use.
The downtown district is one of seven in the city, representing about 917 acres, not counting the proposed 24-acre addition.
The others are 118 acres in the Lynn Garden area, which may be expanded before year’s end; 67 acres of Riverwalk; 49 acres at the Stonegate Plaza; 58 acres at the old Kingsport Mall; 42 acres at the Green Acres area; 67 acres at Riverbend behind the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive, and 492 acres downtown, by far the largest one.
LIBRARY RENOVATIONS MAY BE A GO
As for the library project, a proposed agreement with Cain Rash West Architects would cost $246,000 and result in a bid-ready project in the spring, with the estimated $5.3 million in renovations to start in earnest in late spring, McCartt said. A temporary facility would provide selected services to allow the renovation, which Shull said has widespread support.
Funding is to come from the American Rescue Plan Act funds, part of the federal government’s COVID-19 relief money.
The board also reviewed a proposed purchase award with a net price of $1,794,762.14 for a 100-foot ladder fire truck to replace one to be declared surplus and sold.
Fire Chief Scott Boyd said the last such truck, purchased in 2015, cost about $1.1 million. McCartt said such inflation has hit most all areas of city purchasing.
DENTAL CLINIC ALSO MAY BE ON WAY
The board also will consider Tuesday authorizing the mayor to sign a memorandum of understanding with the University of College of Health Sciences, East Tennessee State University and Ballad Health to establish a dental clinic in the city. Dr. James C. Ragain Jr. is to address the board on that matter on Tuesday.
In other action
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen also is to:
• Amend the Riverbend Park Redevelopment Agreement with the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Agency to extend completion from November to June.
• Approve a five-year lease of a portion of the former Sullivan North High School to the Tennessee Board of Regents for $1 a year for five years.
The vote would give the Tennessee College of Applied Technology access to $450,000 in grants to improve the part of the facility it is leasing.