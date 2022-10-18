KINGSPORT — City leaders Tuesday will consider a resolution expanding the Downtown Redevelopment District by 24 acres along Center Street.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen also will consider moving forward with seeking construction documents and specifications to renovate of the Kingsport Public Library, with construction possibly starting in late spring, as well as allowing the mayor to sign off on a proposed dental clinic.

Steven Bower, an economic development specialist, explains the proposed expansion of the Downtown Redevelopment District at the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen work session Monday afternoon. The board is to vote on a resolution to do that at its Tuesday evening meeting.,
