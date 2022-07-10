KINGSPORT — Driving through downtown on my way to work last week I saw an old friend on the ... hmmm ... northwest corner of Center and Cherokee streets.
I was so excited I wanted to pull over and park, but didn’t have time that day.
I knew I’d have ample opportunity to visit at the same location anytime I want.
My “old friend,” which I consider a Kingsport landmark, is the neon Southern Finance “Loans” sign that first went up on the corner of the Center-Key building when I was less than 2 years old.
I’ve always had an appreciation for classic neon signs. For most of my life this one welcomed me downtown. Or meant I’d be home soon, depending on my/our direction of travel.
The full text of this sign reads “Southern Finance & Thrift Corp. Loans $500 up.” Only three components of the design are neon: “Southern,” in bright red; “Loans,” in bright green; and, my favorite element, a large arrow that runs diagonally, in bright red.
The arrow used to flash.
On Friday I spoke with Steve Brumit, owner now of the building and the business (he has a branch office in Weber City, and other family members operate locations under the Southern Loan name throughout the region).
Brumit, 65, calls himself the second-and-a-half generation to be involved in the family business.
“My grandfather helped my father get the business started in the 1950s,” Brumit said. The first location was on Elk Avenue in Elizabethton, and Brumit said he has a photograph that appears to show the neon sign on that office first.
The first Southern Loan Finance & Thrift in the Center-Key building opened in the mid- to late 1950s, but in a space facing Cherokee Street.
In 1964, the corner storefront, with a Center Street address, became available when the Jo-Ann Shop moved out. And Southern Finance moved to the front.
Brumit said that’s probably when the neon sign became a prominent feature of the Center-Key building’s corner. As for the Jo-Ann Shop, Brumit said there’s still a coral- colored paint scheme on the walls above the modern drop ceiling.
The building itself was built in the 1940s by businessman W.W. “Bill” Cawood, who had an insurance company he operated out of the Center-Key. My own mother remembers visiting the Center-Key early in her marriage to Dad, so circa 1955-56, for dental appointments in the offices of Dr. James B. Elliott upstairs.
By the time I was going to Dr. Elliott, he’d moved to an office on Watauga Street.
According to vintage news articles, Cawood was not only a business leader but also involved in local politics. He served on the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Brumit said he bought the business from his father in 1988 and the building in 1989. He had the sign refurbished for the first time circa 1992.
“It was looking pretty ratty,” Brumit said, “I sent it to Bristol Sign and had new ‘guts,’ new transformers, and all the hardware replaced in stainless steel.”
About four years ago, a big storm passed through town.
“I went down there and the sign was banging against the traffic signal,” Brumit said. “I had it taken down the same day.”
He knew he wanted to refurbish it again, but put off having it completed until he could spruce up the entire building. If you’ve driven by in recent weeks you’ve perhaps noticed work underway on the Center-Key Building’s exterior.
Brumit said he wanted to retain the building’s mid-century look.
I’m glad. And think he’s done a great job.
The icing on the cake is the return of the refurbished sign.
“It’s burning,” Brumit said. “I like it. I had it painted with a high-quality paint like what is used to paint yachts and aircraft. It has all new glass and transformers. I think it’s a piece of art and I’m not going to let it go.”
Blountville Signs performed this refurbishment, except for outsourcing the paint job.
Brumit said that over decades the sign has been on the corner of the Center-Key Building, there were times someone just climbed on a ladder and painted the metal background.
I would like to have seen that.
But not as much as I like seeing this piece of Kingsport history back where it belongs. Thank you, Mr. Brumit.