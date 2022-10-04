featured Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Author email Oct 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5–8 p.m.More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.Shoppers will find discounts, sales, specials, tasty treats, giveaways, food trucks and live music from boutiques, specialty shops, bars, breweries, and music venues.The DKA said participants can enter the Best Witch’s Hat and Best Broom contest at High Voltage at 7 p.m. or stop by LampLight Theatre for a picture with the Sanderson Sisters.You can search the streets for five ghosts, collect a card from each and receive a free ticket to LampLight’s Halloween show.Visit downtownkingsport.org or check Facebook and Instagram for more details about Witch’s Night Out specials.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Downtown Kingsport Association Shop Commerce Economics Night Out Shopper Hop Discount Participant Cliff Hightower Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR