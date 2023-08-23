WISE – The Wise County Industrial Development Authority saw Christmas in August with the first of two state/federal Abandoned Mine Land Revitalization grants announced Wednesday in Wise County and Norton.

Virginia Department of Energy Mining Programs Director Randy Moore joined Wise County IDA Executive Director Brian Falin, Ninth District Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith and other Virginia Energy and county officials in Wise to announce the $1.7 million AMLER check for the Elam Farm data center/advanced manufacturing site.


