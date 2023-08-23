Wise County Industrial Development Authority Chair Clifford Carson and Virginia Department of Energy Abandoned Mine Land Program Director Lesa Baker, center, with the traditional foam core check announcing a $1.7 million Abandoned Mine Land Revitalization grant to develop the IDA's Elam Farm data center/advanced manufacturing site. Joining Carson and Baker are, from left, Virginia Energy Economic Development Manager Daniel Kestner, IDA Executive Director Brian Falin, Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith, Virginia Energy Mining Programs Director Randy Moore and Virginia Energy AMLER Program Manager Tim Ferguson.
This aerial view of the Elam Farm site shows its proximity to Lonesome Pine Airport and the Lonesome Pine Business and Technology Park in the background.
contributed - Wise County IDA
WISE – The Wise County Industrial Development Authority saw Christmas in August with the first of two state/federal Abandoned Mine Land Revitalization grants announced Wednesday in Wise County and Norton.
Virginia Department of Energy Mining Programs Director Randy Moore joined Wise County IDA Executive Director Brian Falin, Ninth District Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith and other Virginia Energy and county officials in Wise to announce the $1.7 million AMLER check for the Elam Farm data center/advanced manufacturing site.
AMLER funds – a federal allocation administered by Virginia Energy – can be used for economic development projects that use former mine sites. The Elam Farm site encompasses a 200-acre surface mine closed in 1975 and adjacent to the Lonesome Pine Technology Park, which also was developed on former surface mine land.
Moore said Wednesday’s announcement marked a “full circle” from mining to reclamation to development into a new economic opportunity for Wise County.
“I never imagined that I’d see the reuse of land once deemed desolate and unproductive,” said Lesa Baker, who served as a mine land inspector before becoming Virginia Energy’s Abandoned Mine Land fund director,
“Having a 200-acre site will be a huge advantage for the community,” said Griffith.
Falin said Elam Farm is a necessity for Wise County’s economic competitiveness, adding that the total of $4.3 million in funding from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority and previous AML grant and loan funding will allow development of a 65-acre “shovel ready site.”
With the various funding pieces in place, Falin said the IDA will be ready to put the Elam Farm phase one – an access road and utility services – to bid by Sept. 3 with responses and bid selection expected by October. Construction could begin as soon as Nov. 15, he said, after environmental issues concerning the mating season for the Long-eared bat are resolved.
Phase one should take about 12 months, Falin said, and phase two will see earthwork to create six building pads. The largest – a 37.2 acre section – can be adapted for a building up to 400,000 square feet and parking lot to support a business looking at a $50 million to $100 million facility and potential job creation in the 200-300 employee range.
The Elam Farm project fits in with an inventory of potential data center sites – Project OASIS – done by economic development partnership InvesttSWVA about three years ago, Falin added.
Another planned building pad will be approximately 26.4 acres, Falin said, and four smaller sites will total approximately 23 acres.
Falin said the IDA has been contacted by multiple prospects about the site., adding that the AMLER program has helped move ahead the project.
“The development of business-ready sites is a necessity for localities to be competitive in attracting new industries,” said Falin. “This project will speed up the construction to open-for-business timeline from years to months.”
