Domtar
CONTRIBUTED

MONTREAL — Domtar’s parent company, Paper Excellence Group, recently announced plans to purchase Resolute Forest Products.

Paper Excellence Group announced last week it has entered an agreement to purchase the wood and paper products producer through Domtar, a release from the company said. It also said the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023, when Domtar is set to acquire all outstanding shares of Resolute common stock.

For more information on Paper Excellence, go to www.paperexcellence.com.

