KINGSPORT — A new truck delivery entrance into Domtar will be open Tuesday as the manufacturer completes its $350 million transformation into a full-on containerboard facility.
“This will be the permanent entrance going forward for delivery of recyclable material, as well as outbound shipments of finished product,” Troy Wilson, general manager at the Kingsport mill, said.
The conversion of the plant was announced two years ago and, once finished, will employ around 150 people.
Wilson said Monday the conversion process is almost complete.
“Good progress is being made,” he said. “All our major equipment is in place, and we expect to resume operations at the plant during the fourth quarter.”
Part of the conversion also includes opening a new bridge over Reedy Creek that has been named in honor of former mill manager Marty Barfield, who died in 2020.
The bridge was built as part of the company’s efforts to offer a new entry and exit point for trucks hauling raw and finished material at the site. Officials say the new bridge is designed to reduce disruptions to traffic through Main Street and downtown.
The company was able to build the bridge on the Cloud Park property, which was owned by the city until the city and Domtar swapped it for the company’s Cement Hill property that sits behind the mill.
Adrienne Batara, spokeswoman for the city, said Monday the city does not expect any problems from extra traffic coming into the site entrance, which intersects with East Center Street and Lynn Garden Drive.
“We don’t have any concerns,” she said.
She said Domtar contracted with traffic engineers through the city to have updated signal timing for the intersections of Lynn Garden Drive and West Center Street and Lynn Garden and West Sullivan Street. That work was completed yesterday, she said.
Batara also said TDOT did some surveying of intersections and plans to redo some signals to help with traffic from the interstate to Domtar. TDOT is currently in the designing stages.
“We also want the Kingsport community to know that we will conduct periodic steam blows around the clock between Monday, Sept. 26, and Sunday, Oct. 9,” Wilson said.
He said the steam blows are necessary to push contaminants and debris out of newly installed piping.
“In the interest of our neighbors, we have designed and installed temporary silencer systems that will minimize any related noise,” he said. “White steam vapor may be visible over the site during this time.”
The Kingsport mill will be Domtar’s first 100% recycled packaging facility, capable of producing and marketing about 600,000 tons of high-quality recycled linerboard and corrugated medium annually.