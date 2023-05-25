KINGSPORT — Domtar employees got to see the fruits of their labor for the past two years pay off on Wednesday at the converted Kingsport Mill’s ribbon- cutting ceremony.

Referred to as Project Smoky, Domtar worked to turn their freesheet paper machine into a containerboard machine, which would become the second-largest 100% recycled containerboard machine in North America.

