KINGSPORT — Domtar employees got to see the fruits of their labor for the past two years pay off on Wednesday at the converted Kingsport Mill’s ribbon- cutting ceremony.
Referred to as Project Smoky, Domtar worked to turn their freesheet paper machine into a containerboard machine, which would become the second-largest 100% recycled containerboard machine in North America.
“The Kingsport Mill is blazing a trail as Domtar’s first 100 percent recycled containerboard facility,” said Steve Henry, Domtar executive vice president and chief operating officer. “We’re building on our 175-year legacy as a fiber innovator by entering the packaging business. It’s a large and growing market, and we’re very excited by the customer response we’ve received.”
Throughout the project, Domtar saw more than 1,000 contractor employees on site and achieved 2.5 million hours without a lost-time incident by the end of 2022.
“We made sure each contractor understood that no job was worth being injured, and that we wanted each person to go home to their family without incident each day,” said Charlie Floyd, vice president of strategic capital projects for Domtar’s packaging business.
Floyd also announced a new collaboration with Food City as a supplier for the converted facility.
“There’s nothing better than having your next door neighbor be one of your primary suppliers for your operation,” said Floyd. “Today I’m so pleased to announce a great partnership that we recently forged with K-VA-T, with Food City, with Steve Smith and Steve’s team here to be a supplier of our raw materials for the Kingsport packaging operation.”
Members of the Domtar team shared their thoughts on the local partnership.
“Going back since the inception of this mill and going into the packaging and containerboard business and being 100% [recycled materials], we couldn’t be prouder to have a more gracious partner than Food City and join this great, exciting new journey and chapter for us,” said Mike Butler, Domtar’s senior director of fiber procurement and sales.
Several guest speakers shared remarks at the ceremony including U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, Mayor Pat Shull and state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol.
“This is the absolute highlight of my job, to get to see this type of economic growth happen right here in my home state,” said Hagerty. “It wouldn’t be happening if it weren’t for the fact we live in such a terrific state.”
Shull remarked how Domtar “fits in beautifully with Kingsport and the Kingsport spirit,” and how it is a perfect example of teamwork and cooperation.
The event ended with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and a guided tour of the facilities for attendees to learn more about how Domtar operates.