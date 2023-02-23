The deadline for manufacturers to apply for a Tennessee workforce grant is rapidly approaching.
Manufacturers with operations in eight Northeast Tennessee counties can apply by close of business March 1, 2023 to have 100% of the cost of services from Anthill covered by TVA and the Northeast Tennessee Regional Hub (NETNHub).
"The Hub is focused on doing all we can to make our region the best place for employers to create jobs and for employees to have great opportunities," said Mitch Miller of NETNHub. "Through the Hub's partnership with TVA, we're doing more than just talk the talk. We're taking action to help the communities of the Appalachian Highlands reach full employment and our manufacturers to reach peak production and profitability.”
Anthill, a company that connects frontline workers to employer resources through text messaging, helps manufacturers retain workers and identify top talent.
Through the TVA Workforce Development Grant, up to six manufacturers in the region will receive full funding to provide Anthill’s technology to engage, retain, and grow their workforce.
The grant will provide funds to support up to 850 frontline employees from Northeast Tennessee businesses with much-needed access to internal communication, HR resources, answers to frequently asked questions, training, and educational opportunities.
Winning competitors will be provided with 12 months of Anthill services including two-way SMS texting, 24/7 HR center, automated surveys, language translation, insights dashboard and customer success management.
Grant applications for manufacturers are open through close of business on March 1.
Form submission is available at anthill.co/netnhub/ and winners will be notified in March.
To be eligible, manufacturers must do business in the Northeast Tennessee counties of Carter, Hancock, Hawkins, Greene, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and/or Washington.