Northeast Tennessee HUB

Mitch Miller

 Earl Neikirk

The deadline for manufacturers to apply for a Tennessee workforce grant is rapidly approaching.

Manufacturers with operations in eight Northeast Tennessee counties can apply by close of business March 1, 2023 to have 100% of the cost of services from Anthill covered by TVA and the Northeast Tennessee Regional Hub (NETNHub).

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you