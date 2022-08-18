GRAY — Homebuilder D.R. Horton and the Sync Space Entrepreneur Center are investing $50,000 each to create a workforce construction trades program for Northeast Tennessee.
D.R. Horton's East Tennessee Division on Thursday announced regional partnerships with Sync Space and other organizations to create the program which will operate out of Northeast State Community College.
The $100,000 commitment is to focus on construction trade skills, professional development, small business support and to inspire students in trades and technology.
The program was launched in an announcement at Blountville-based Northeast State's Gray campus. It also marked a gathering of area high school career technical instructors and elected officials.
Northeast Tennessee has become one of the fastest growing residential markets for D.R. Horton, according to the builder in a news release from Sync Space.
By the end of 2021, D.R. Horton had closed on more than 250 homes in the region and anticipates another 500 closings over the next 12 months. The economic impact of this investment has resulted in more than $300 million in East Tennessee in 2022, according to the company, with plans to increase their investment to an estimated $500 million in 2023, and that’s just the beginning of their vision for the region.
“We’ve seen tremendous growth and embracement from the region,” said Barak Saltzman, vice president of city operations at D.R. Horton. “D.R. Horton is committed to being community partners in the cities where we invest, and we want to be part of the growing culture of innovation and job growth around construction trades and workforce development.”
The resulting program will emulate successful programs seen in other states, where the homebuilder will lead efforts in assisting the growing demand for a strong workforce, as well as providing opportunities for new and reentering workers to learn new trade skills. In addition, professional development opportunities, including areas such as financial literacy, small business support and social and environmental responsibility practices, will be included for participants.
“We’re very excited to partner with the nation’s No. 1 homebuilder in D.R. Horton and our regional innovation and workforce partners to highlight the opportunities for small business and skilled craftsmen through this program,” said Heath Guinn, president of Sync Space. “Our region continues to grow at an exponential rate, and great partnerships such as this help us grow the skills needed in our workforce.”
The program will serve as an introduction and front door for people untrained in the building trades to either obtain employment upon completion of the certificated programs offered through Sync Space or advance to additional training offered by programs at Northeast State Community College, Tennessee Small Business Development Center, Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) and other industry partners.
Programming is to be available for high school and college students, as well as those looking to transition and grow within their career.
The program is scheduled to launch in late summer this year and will be held at Northeast State. A full itinerary of the program and additional partners to be announced in the coming months.