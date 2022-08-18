New regional workforce construction program coming to Northeast State

A regional work force in the construction industries announced a new program with a $100,000 investment. It was attended by career technical instructors from across Northeast Tennessee.

 CONTRIBUTED BY SYNC SPACE/VIA LEXI VANCE

GRAY — Homebuilder D.R. Horton and the Sync Space Entrepreneur Center are investing $50,000 each to create a workforce construction trades program for Northeast Tennessee.

D.R. Horton's East Tennessee Division on Thursday announced regional partnerships with Sync Space and other organizations to create the program which will operate out of Northeast State Community College.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video