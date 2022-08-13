Look, up in the sky.
It’s not a bird or a plane. But with due apologies to Superman, it is Dobyns-Bennett High School early graduate and work-based learning student Connor McMillian.
He is about 55 feet off the ground in an Appalachian Power Company “cherry picker.”
McMillian would like to become a power company lineman, called a line mechanic, and use such equipment on the job, so he got a head start on that potential career by working as a full-time intern over the summer with Appalachian Power, part of AEP.
He worked with pay from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. five days a week with some overtime.
His internship, with a business formerly known as Kingsport Power but now the Kingsport District of Appalachian Power, was part of the work-based learning program at D-B. He is graduating early, before his senior year would have started.
LIKES ‘TO WORK A LOT’
“I really don’t like school too awful much. I like to work a lot,” he said. “I spent all day every day for 10 weeks with the line crew,” McMillian said. He said their tasks included repairing lines and poles downed or damaged by this summer’s storms.
“He got a lot of experience,” said Chris Gilmer, distribution system supervisor for AEP in Kingsport.
On a recent Friday morning, McMillian went up on the boom lift with Eddie Kilgore, line crew supervisor, to have photos and video taken. The pair topped out at about 55 feet in the air at the AEP facility off Riverport Road with all required safety harnesses and such in place.
Because of McMillian’s age (he turns 18 on Nov. 19) and the constraints of the work-based learning program, Gilmer said the intern didn’t have the opportunity to be called out in the pouring rain at 1 a.m. to repair electrical lines on a lift.
Gilmer said McMillian is the first full-time high school intern for Appalachian Power and a small group of sister companies under the AEP parent company. Technically, McMillian was an employee of Kingsport City Schools who worked at Appalachian Power, so the power company gave KCS a $6,000 grant to help fund his summer pay.
Appalachian Power’s Rob Arnold, distribution system manager, said he was impressed by the young man, who also helps on friends’ farms and is a traveling musician.
“It’s very refreshing to see a kid like Connor come through the door. He helped make our program successful,” Arnold said, adding that plans already are to have another summer work-based learning intern next summer. Arnold, a member of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce Education and Workforce Development Council, was a college student cooperative employee for the power company about 30 years ago.
FROM CATCHER TO LINEMAN
Leaving high school early wasn’t always in McMillian’s plans.
“I figured I’d play baseball all four years,” he said, explaining that he ended up as a catcher his freshman and sophomore years. “I ended up liking work better than playing baseball.”
So McMillian, 17, satisfied his graduation requirements early, with his last day at D-B being Thursday after taking two online classes and one in-person class over the summer while at AEP and doing his side job of mowing 11 or 12 yards and his music performances.
He is to begin classes at Northeast State Community College the week of Aug. 22. At his parents’ behest, he plans to walk the stage at the D-B graduation in May 2023. He said he likely won’t take two years to finish his associate degree in electrical technology since he took dual enrollment classes there while at D-B.
McMillian has an older sister, D-B graduate Kayley at East Tennessee State University. His father is Heath McMillian, executive vice president of the TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) Jackson and a former official at Northeast State’s RCAM (Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing) in downtown Kingsport. His mother is Michelle McMillian.
Northeast State might not have McMillian for two years as a full-time student for two reasons: his dual enrollment credits already accumulated and the possibility he will apply for and get an electric company job before earning his associate degree.
If McMillian stays full-time, he said he would be on track to graduate from Northeast in December 2023.
“I’ll start applying for jobs as soon as I can,” McMillian said, explaining that he would go from a full-time student to one class a semester if he got a job as a lineman with AEP before graduation.
CONNOR ALSO HAS MUSICAL INTERESTS
McMillian said he plays guitar from time to time with Morgan Culbertson, a senior at Twin Springs High School in Scott County.
Their next performance will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, bull riding night at the Russell County Fair.
McMillian’s sister also sings, and he once performed with her in a Christian group called Fairacres, which was named after a Kingsport neighborhood.
ADVICE FOR OTHERS? TAKE WORK OPPORTUNITIES
Asked his advice to students who soon will be in his position, McMillian recommended they try multiple trades.
“Try every job opportunity you have,” he said.
“I did something similar in the spring. I worked for GRC Construction,” McMillian said. He said he got that work-based learning opportunity by reaching out to GRC’s owner. He said he took that internship to explore interest he might have in construction trades but has determined his future likely will be working in electricity.
“I wanted to be sure I didn’t like to do something else better,” he said. That job involved framing, wall construction and operating a skid steer.
He saw the AEP opportunity on an in-house television monitor at D-B and approached Work-Based Learning Coordinator Claire Arbaugh.
As for a possible future with AEP, McMillian said he hopes to move toward that but that he might move away from Kingsport if the right job is available.
“There might be a couple opportunities elsewhere with AEP I might be interested in taking,” he said.