Coffee shop replacing former Long John Silver's on East Stone Drive

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER
chightower@timesnews.net

Sep 29, 2022

The former Long John Silver's restaurant on East Stone Drive is being demolished to make room for a drive-thru coffee shop called 7 Brew Coffee.

KINGSPORT — The site of the former Long John Silver's on East Stone Drive is being torn down and a drive-thru coffee shop will soon take its place, planning records show.

7 Brew Coffee, based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, will open the new coffee stand. Company representatives could not be reached for comment about the new location on Wednesday.

The demolition of the old building began this week and by Tuesday the only thing left was rubble.

7 Brew Coffee tries to "cultivate kindness and joy" in all of its drinks, according to the company's website.

The first coffee stand the company opened was in Rogers, Arkansas.

The company prides itself on having seven unique coffees. The seven include the Blondie, Brunette, Smooth 7, White Mac, White Chocolate Mocha, German Chocolate and Triple 7.

The coffee shop also has special-made energy drinks, teas, smoothies, milkshakes and sodas.

According to news reports, the chain is rapidly expanding with several locations throughout the Southeast expected to open by the end of the year.

The drive-thru business first opened in 2017 and currently has 25 locations, most of them in northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri.