KINGSPORT — The site of the former Long John Silver’s on East Stone Drive is being torn down and a drive-thru coffee shop will soon take its place, planning records show.

7 Brew Coffee, based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, will open the new coffee stand. Company representatives could not be reached for comment about the new location on Wednesday.

