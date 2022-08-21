Cleek

Matthew Cleek has been named to succeed Tommy Young as chairman of the board of directors for First Community Corporation. Young passed away on June 13.

 Contributed

First Community Corporation on Wednesday announced a new chairman for its board of directors.

On June 13, Tommy Young, then-chairman of First Community Corporation, passed away. Young served as chairman from 2011-2022.

