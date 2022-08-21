First Community Corporation on Wednesday announced a new chairman for its board of directors.
On June 13, Tommy Young, then-chairman of First Community Corporation, passed away. Young served as chairman from 2011-2022.
During his tenure, Young provided direction, leadership and a commitment to excellence, and he embodied a passion for people. Young generously served the people of Hawkins and Sullivan counties in varying capacities for decades. His passing is a great loss, and he will be dearly missed. His legacy will continue to live on through everyone who knew and loved him.
During a meeting held on July 27, the board of directors elected Matthew Cleek to succeed Young as chairman. Cleek is familiar with First Community Corporation, as he current serves as a director. Cleek is also president and owner of Intellithought, Inc. located in Kingsport. Intellithought is a full-service technology service provider.
Cleek also owns Wyvern Capital Group, serves on the ETSU Honors and Research Advisory Board, is co-founder of SGL Express, Inc. and serves on the Families Free board of directors.
Cleek resides in Hawkins County with his wife of 28 years, Stacey. He has three adult children and is “Pops” to two granddaughters. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family, good food, reading and problem solving.
Mr. Cleek’s experience as a director of First Community Corporation and as a business owner with ties to the local community will serve the directors, shareholders and First Community Bank employees well.
